Rumour Mill: Rangers want Dorrans | Hibs to sign Swanson | Celtic defeat Rangers

Rangers are tracking Scottish international Graham Dorrans, Hibs are set to sign Danny Swanson on a pre-contract, and Celtic have retainted the Glasgow Cup after defeating Rangers.

Rangers eye Dorrans

Rangers are interested in signing Norwich City midfielder Graham Dorrans this summer. The 29-year-old looks set to exit Carrow Road after two years with the club and could return north to the side he supported as a boy. Ibrox boss Pedro Caixinha sent his new No.3 assistant Jonathan Johansson to watch the player in Monday’s 3-1 win over Preston, a match in which Dorrans scored. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs to sign Swanson

Hibs are set to complete the signing of St Johnstone midfielder Danny Swanson on a pre-contract. The boyhood Hibs fan has been a target of Neil Lennon’s side for a number of months and looks to have finally agreed to the move after Hibs gained promotion back to the top flight. Swanson has been in excellent form for Saints this season, scoring 13 goals from midfield. (Scottish Sun)

• Hibs are also looking to recruit Polish striker Piotr Parzyszek. The ex-Charlton hitman has struck 25 goals for De Graafschap in the Dutch second tier. (Daily Record)

Celtic defeat Rangers

Celtic’s youngsters have defeated their Old Firm counterparts Rangers to retain the Glasgow Cup. Jack Aitchison bagged the winner in the 2-1 win at Firhill. Ewan Henderson, younger brother of Liam, opened the scoring before Matthew Shiels levelled for Rangers. It’s now four victories in a row for Celtic in the annual fixture. (Various)

Beerman to get new deal

Myles Beerman will receive a new contract offer from Rangers after his stellar start to life in the Ibrox first-team. The 18-year-old has started the last three games, filling in for Lee Wallace, where Rangers kept three clean sheets. Pedro Caixinha has been impressed with the Maltese defender’s play and wants to keep him at the club for a few years yet. (Scottish Sun)

Rodgers best in Britain

Former Celtic boss Ronny Deila believes his successor Brendan Rodgers is the best manager in Britain. Rodgers took over the hotseat at Parkhead after Deila left at the end of the last campaign. The Norwegian is pleased to see his old side go from strength to strength and reckons Celtic will continue to dominate Scottish football if chief executive Peter Lawwell stays in charge. (Daily Record)

Caixinha challenges Rodgers

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has challenged his Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers to join him in revealing his starting 11 in advance of Sunday’s Old Firm Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden. Caixinha, who caused a stir earlier this month by breaking from convention to publicly name his team to face Kilmarnock the day before the match, insists he would be happy to do so again this weekend if Rodgers agreed to do the same. (The Scotsman)

McGinn fit to face Hibs

Niall McGinn insists he’s fit and ready to face Hibs in the Scottish Cup semi-final this weekend. The attacker was considered a doubt having missed last weekend’s 2-1 victory at St Johnstone with a groin problem. (Daily Record)

Millar to get testimonial

Chris Millar will receive a testimonial from St Johnstone after agreeing to sign another 12-month contract. The 34-year-old’s new deal will take him into season No.10 with the Pertshire side, qualifying him for the honorary fixture. (Scottish Sun)

Lennon hails Cummings

Neil Lennon insists he wouldn’t change a thing about Jason Cummings as he tipped Hibs’ madcap star striker for a prolonged future at the top level. The ever-exuberant 21-year-old geared up for tomorrow’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen by playfully ambushing professional wrestler Grado in the training centre canteen as he visited the club on Tuesday. (Evening News)

