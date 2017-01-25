Rumour Mill: Rangers to sign Reece Oxford | Gordon to Chelsea? | Celtic target too good for Scotland

Rangers are on the verge of signing Reece Oxford from West Ham, Chelsea have named Craig Gordon on a three-man goalkeeping shortlist, and Henry Onyekuru would be better off in the Bundesliga than Celtic.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Rangers to sign Reece Oxford

Rangers are on the verge of securing a deal to bring 18-year-old defender Reece Oxford on loan from West Ham United.

Oxford became West Ham’s youngster ever player when he FC Lusitanos in last season’s Europa League and he’s made 14 appearances for the Hammers in total. (Sky Sports)

Gordon to Chelsea?

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has been included on a three-man shortlist by Chelsea as the English Premier League side search for a new goalkeeper.

Chelsea will look to add to their squad if current reserve stopper Asmir Begovic is allowed to join Bournemouth later this month. (The Telegraph)

Hearts poised to sign Goncalves

Hearts are poised to sign former St Mirren striker Esmael Goncalves, who scored against the Gorgie Road side in their 2013 League Cup final loss.

The Portuguese hitman is currently playing for Cypriot side Anorthosis Famagusta, though he is said to be keen on a move to the Capital and a reunion with Ian Cathro and Austin MacPhee. (The Sun)

Henry Onyekuru told not to join Celtic

Celtic transfer target Henry Onyekuru has been advised not to move to Scotland because the standard of football is not good enough. The Nigerian striker plays in Belgium for KAS Eupen whose chief executive Christoph Henkel believes Onyekuru would be better off going to the Bundesliga or staying in Belgium. RB Leipzig have been credited with an interest in the player. Henkel added that he thinks Onyekuru’s style is not suited to the Scottish game. (Daily Mail)

Barrie McKay won’t be sold on the cheap

Mark Warburton has warned that Rangers will not allow Barrie McKay to go on the cheap. The Ibrox midfielder has been linked with a move to RB Leipzig but the Rangers manager believes Scottish players are undervalued and insists there will be no cut-price deal done for McKay who has 18 months left on his contract. (Various)

Ryan Christie deletes his Twitter account

New Aberdeen loan signing Ryan Christie has deleted his Twitter account after a historic tweet abusing the Pittodrie club emerged. The Celtic midfielder, who has moved to Aberdeen for the remainder of the season, has deleted the tweet. (The Scotsman)

Moldovans bid for Dundee United striker

Dundee United have rejected a £40,000 bid for striker Simon Murray from the Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol. United are said to value the player at £250,000 and Sheriff are expected to return with an improved offer. (The Sun)

Partick defender is Poland bound

Partick right-back Ziggy Gordon is on the verge of a switch to Polish league leaders Jagiellonia Bialystok. Thistle have given the defender permission to travel to Poland for talks. (The Sun)

Ayr make history with four subs

Ayr United became the first Scottish club to make four substitutions in one match last night when they took advantage of a new rule. Clubs are now allowed to uses a fourth sub in extra time of cup ties, and Ayr brought on the extra sub in the win over Queen’s Park. (Various)

St Mirren teenager at centre of tug-of-war

St Mirren teenager Kyle McAllister is at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between Derby County and Brighton. The 18-year-old winger has caught the eye of the Englsih Championship clubs and Saints have accepted a £225,000 bid from Derby. But Brighton are expected to match that offer. (Daily Mail)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Celtic captain Scott Brown is in talks over a testimonial.

• Motherwell have blocked a move by Western Sydney for striker Scott McDonald.

• Norwich boss Alex Neil has still to decide if James Maddison will return to Aberdeen on loan.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY