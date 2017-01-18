Rumour Mill: Rangers to offload winger to Hearts | Ambrose offered escape from Celtic | Dundee United want GMS

Michael O’Halloran could be leaving Rangers to join Hearts on loan, Celtic defender Efe Ambrose is wanted by Blackburn Rovers and Gary Mackay-Steven may return to former club Dundee United.

Rangers winger could join Hearts on loan

Rangers winger Michael O’Halloran is being lined up for a loan move to Hearts, despite both clubs battling it out for Europa League places. The Edinburgh side are one of four top-flight clubs vying for O’Halloran who has fallen out of favour at Ibrox. His former club St Johnstone are interested along with Motherwell and Ross County. But Hearts are thought to be in pole position because they would be able to afford to pay a bigger proportion of the player’s wages. (Daily Record)

Blackburn eye move for Celtic defender Ambrose

Blackburn Rovers are to offer Efe Ambrose an escape route from Celtic. Rovers boss Owen Coyle wants to sign the defender on loan. Ambrose has fallen out of favour at Celtic and has not played since the Champions League qualifier against Astana in July. French side Bastia have also expressed an interest in the Nigerian international but a move to the English might Championship might appeal more as Ambrose is understood to be keen to obtain a British passport. (Daily Mail)

Dundee United keen on loan deal for Gary Mackay-Steven

Dundee United want to bring Celtic winger Gary Mackay-Steven back to Tannadice in a loan deal. The ex-United player has struggled to make the breakthrough under Brendan Rodgers after missing the start of the season through injury. United tried to sign GMS on loan in the summer but the player was not keen on dropping into the Championship. Tannadice boss Ray McKinnon is hoping the lure of game-time will convince Mackay-Steven to make the move this time. (The Courier, The Sun)

Kilmarnock turn down £500,000 Coulibaly offer

Kilmarnock have rejected a £500,000 bid for striker Souleymane Coulibaly from Egyptian giants Zamalek. The Ivorian forward has scored some spectacular goals for Killie this season after joining on a three-year deal in the summer. It is understood the Rugby Park side are looking for between £750,000 and £1 million for Coulibaly. (Various)

