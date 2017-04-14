Rumour Mill: Rangers to move for Ryan Jack | Sky snubbed Rangers-Aberdeen for Celtic | Dave King latest

Rangers are set to make a pre-contract offer for Aberdeen’s Ryan Jack, Sky Sports decided against showing Rangers v Aberdeen in favour of broadcasting Celtic’s attempt to remain unbeaten, and Dave King faces court action.

Aberdeen star Ryan Jack is wanted by Rangers. Picture: John Devlin

Rangers want Jack

Rangers are set to make a pre-contract offer to Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Jack as they seek to lure away the highly-rated player from their Ladbrokes Premiership rivals. Ibrox boss Pedro Caixinha is said to be an admirer of the 25-year-old, who impressed in his side’s 3-0 defeat against Rangers last week. (The Sun)

• Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has revealed that, even though he has been in charge of the club for only four matches, he is already compiling a list of potential signings from his Premiership rivals. (The Scotsman)

Sky snubbed Aberdeen-Rangers

Sky Sports decided against broadcasting Rangers v Aberdeen in favour of showing Celtic’s bid to go the whole season undefeated. Many eyebrows were raised when yesterday’s post-split fixtures showed that broadcasters had decided against airing the clash at Ibrox, which could have massive ramifications in the battle for second place. Sky had the choice, but decided instead to show Partick Thistle v Celtic 24 hours later. (Daily Record)

Rogic to get no rest

Tom Rogic will play right throughout the summer after Australia’s boss Ange Postecoglou revealed the Celtic midfielder will play a big part in his side’s plans. The Australian national side will play at least five matches over the summer months, thanks in part to their involvement in the Confederations Cup. With Celtic’s Champions League campaign starting on 11 July, it means Rogic will be expected to play right through. (Various)

Dave King latest

Rangers chairman Dave King is set to be taken to court after failing to make a mandatory offer for the rest of the club’s shares. This comes after the Takeover Appeal Board ruled in March that King had been working ‘in concert’ with the so-called Three Bears. It would have meant paying around £11m for the remaining shares. In response to King’s refusal, the Takeover Panel has taken action at the Court of Session. (The Scotsman)

Ferguson told Caixinha he wanted his job

Barry Ferguson has revealed that when asked by Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha where he saw himself in five years, the former captain replied: “in your job.” Ferguson isn’t sure whether this was the right answer or the wrong answer, but he knew it was an honest one. Despite not getting the job of No.3 assistant to Caixinha, Ferguson was impressed with the new manager and wished Jonatan Johansson the best of luck in the role. (Daily Record)

Caixinha warns McKay

Pedro Caixinha has warned Barrie McKay that talent alone will not be enough for the winger to figure regularly in the Ibrox first-team. The winger, who reportedly turned down an offer of a new contract, will have to work hard like everyone else to earn significant playing time under the new manager. (Scottish Sun)

Goncalves turned down lucrative January move

Isma Goncalves learned the hard way that money cannot buy you happiness. The striker has revealed that he turned down a lucrative move to Azerbaijan in favour of Hearts. Goncalves endured a miserable stint in Saudi Arabia in 2015 which, although profitable, proved unfulfilling for the Portuguese forward. The 25-year-old was not going to make the same mistake in January. (Evening News)

Rangers not our main focus - McInnes

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes insists Rangers are not his side’s main focus despite the 3-0 defeat at Pittodrie last Sunday. The Dons are still in the Scottish Cup and are looking to end their Ladbrokes Premiership season as strongly as possible - without looking over their shoulders at what Rangers are doing. (Daily Record)

Hibs to hear Lennon date plea

Hibernian will find out today if they have been successful in lobbying to have the date of Neil Lennon’s disciplinary hearing pushed back. The Easter Road manager, who has been cited along with his Morton counterpart Jim Duffy and Cappielow assistant manager Craig McPherson, as well as both clubs, will have to answer to three SFA misconduct charges for his part the flare-up near the end of the match between Hibs and the Greenock side at Easter Road last month. (The Scotsman)

England should call up Sinclair

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers believes England should call up Scott Sinclair for their summer World Cup qualifying tie against Scotland at Hampden. The ex-Manchester City and Chelsea midfielder has fired 23 goals since moving north of the border. In addition to playing with extreme confidence, he would also be familiar with a number of his side’s opponents. (The Telegraph)