Rumour Mill: Rangers to move for Nicholson | Warburton staying at Ibrox | Rodgers blasts plastic pitch

Hearts’ winger Sam Nicholson is on Mark Warburton’s transfer wish list when the window opens in January.

Rangers eye up move for Nicholson

Rangers are lining up a January move for Hearts winger Sam Nicholson. (Daily Record)

Mark Warburton: It’s flattering to be linked with England. but my job’s here

Mark Warburton admits it is flattering to be linked with the England Under-21 post but insists he has unfinished business at Rangers. (The Scotsman)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon loving the drama of title race

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has admitted he had forgotten just how exciting a title chase can be with his team neck-and-neck with Dundee United at the top of the Championship. (Evening News)

Maddison keen to extend his loan spell at Dons until end of season

James Maddison would be happy to stay at Aberdeen for the rest of the season.

The Norwich midfielder’s loan spell ends after the festive fixtures but the 20-year-old is open to extending it if Canaries boss Alex Neil decides it is the best course of action for his development. (Various)

Celtic boss’s U-turn on wonderkid Karamoko Dembele

Brendan Rodgers has altered his view on Celtic’s talented youngster Karamoko Dembele and claimed the 13-year-old could soon be knocking on the door of the first team. (The Scotsman)

Neil Lennon may not recruit in midfield if Hibs duo are fit

The return of John McGinn and Fraser Fyvie in the new year could negate the need for Hibs to enlist the services of another midfielder.

While Easter Road head coach Neil Lennon is delighted to have Kris Commons in as emergency cover until mid-January, to help plug gaps caused by an ongoing injury crisis, he said he may not bring in anyone else when that loan deal expires. (The Scotsman)

Brendan Rodgers: I have never seen a good game on plastic

Brendan Rodgers has never seen a good game of football on a synthetic surface and expects no better when his Celtic side visit Hamilton on Saturday. (The Scotsman)

United pull the plug on deal to land Sammon from Hearts

Dundee United will take their search for a striker elsewhere after calling time on the bid to bring in Conor Sammon from Hearts. (Evening Telegraph)

Rodgers won’t deal with vulture

Brendan Rodgers has warned England’s vultures they will no longer scavenge Celtic for cut-price deals.

Striker Moussa Dembele is just one of the Hoops stars being watched by English clubs. (The Daily Record)

Hearts winger Jamie Walker backs boss Ian Cathro to shine at Tynecastle

Jamie Walker insists a change of boss is not to blame for Hearts’ sudden loss of form. (The Sun)

Warburton will be Glad All Over if Garner anthem claims No1 spot

Rangers supporters are aiming to get the “Joey Garner Song” (better known as “Glad All Over”) into the UK music countdown in tribute to the club’s striker.

The Garner-inspired battle between the Dave Clark Five and the the girl band Little Mix has even spread to the Warburton household. (The Sun)

IN BRIEF

-

- Hearts legend John Robertson back at Tynecastle after serious fall (The Scotsman)

- Hearts star Jamie Walker relieved to be cleared of Ibrox dive

- Ross County midfielder Michael Gardyne will be sidelined for the rest of 2016 after being ruled out for four weeks with a hamstring strain.

- Sam Nicholson is making steady progress following a knee injury as is set to return after winter break