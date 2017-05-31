Rumour Mill: Rangers to complete Pena signing | Cardiff back in for Hayes | Stockley avoids ban

Rangers have agreed deals to sign Bruno Alves and Carlos Pena, Celtic face competition from Cardiff City for Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes, and Jayden Stockley will face no retrospective action for his foul on Kieran Tierney in the Scottish Cup final.

Carlos Pena is on his way to Ibrox. Picture: Getty

Rangers to complete signings

Rangers are set to complete the signings of Bruno Alves and Carlos Pena. Portuguese defender Alves flew into Glasgow yesterday for a medical ahead of his £500,000 move from Cagliari. He will soon be joined by Pena after it was revealed by Chivas president Jose Luis Higuera that a deal has been agreed to send the Mexican midfielder to Ibrox. (Daily Record)

- Rangers are set to lose out on Portuguese defender Fabio Cardoso. The Vitoria de Setubal stopper has became a target of Wolves after Paul Lamber was sacked. Portuguese boss Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to replace the Scotsman at Molineux and will look to make his fellow countryman one of his first signings. (Daily Record)

Cardiff back for Hayes

Celtic will face competition from Cardiff City to land Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes. The Championship side had several bids in January rejected, but they’ve re-ignited their interest after manager Neil Warnock implored the board to come in with a more serious offer. It was revealed earlier in the week that Brendan Rodgers was interested in taking the attacker to Parkhead. (Daily Record)

Stockley avoids ban

Jayden Stockley will not be retrospectively punishment for the flying forearm which left Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney with a broken jaw. The incident occurred just over 20 minutes into the Scottish Cup final and prompted Tierney’s early exit from the match. Stockley protested his innocence on social media afterwards, saying it was unintentional. Compliance officer Tony McGlennan has agreed, deciding not to take action against the player. (Press and Journal)

Blades want GMS

Sheffield United are interested in signing out-of-favour Celtic winger Gary Mackay-Steven. The 26-year-old made only 10 appearances last season and Celtic are open to selling the player on if another team meets their valuation. United are looking to bolster their squad after winning promotion back to the second tier. (Daily Record)

McKinnon to get biggest budget

Dundee United will back Ray McKinnon with the biggest budget in the Scottish Championship next season as the club seek to win promotion back to the top flight. Only a handful of first-team players are currently under contract for the 2016/17 campaign and the United boss will have to embark on a huge rebuilding job this summer. (Dundee Courier)

Levein backs Cathro - for now

For now, the backing is unwavering but Hearts’ director of football has conceded that a poor start to the new campaign would lead to a review of manager Ian Cathro’s position. Craig Levein has admitted that, after a difficult beginning to his Tynecastle career, the club’s rookie boss does need to get off to a positive start next season, but he is backing him to do just. (The Scotsman)

Trophies better than awards - Griffiths

Strikers may instinctively have a selfish streak but Leigh Griffiths has insisted that being part of Celtic’s all-conquering treble-winning squad this season has eclipsed the personal honours he claimed 12 months earlier. Griffiths scored a remarkable 40 goals in the 2015-16 campaign, earning him the Player of the Year awards from both the Scottish Football Writers’ Association and PFA Scotland. (The Scotsman)

Hearts want over £1m for Walker

Hearts will sell Jamie Walker to the highest bidder this summer after the winger admitted he wants to leave Tynecastle. Director of football Craig Levein is reluctant to let the 23-year-old go but his contract expires next summer and he won’t sign another one. Hearts will demand a transfer fee well into seven figures and have already had approaches from clubs keen to sign Walker. (The Scotsman)

