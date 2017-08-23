Rumour Mill: Rangers target moves to Turkey | Neil Lennon in contract talks | Celtic boss hails new signing

Reported Rangers target Souleymane Doukara has signed for Osmanlispor in Turkey, Neil Lennon could be on the verge of a new contract at Hibs, and Brendan Rodgers has spoken about Celtic’s incoming signing Rivaldo Coatzee.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Souleymane Doukara was linked with a move to Rangers. Picture: Getty

Doukara signs for Osmanlispor

Souleymane Doukara, linked with a move to Rangers earlier this week, has completed a move to Turkish side Osmanlispor. The 25-year-old has spent the last four years with Leeds United, where he netted 18 goals in 93 games operating in attack and on the wing. (HITC)

Rangers to sign Nemane

Rangers are set to sign 19-year-old winger Aaron Nemane on loan from Manchester City. The deal is said to have been negotiated by the club’s director of football Mark Allen, who spent years at the Ethihad as academy director. The French-born starlet is capable of playing on both flanks and has bags of pace. (Scottish Sun)

READ MORE - Rangers boss will give Ryan Hardie chance to prove himself

Lennon in contract talks

Neil Lennon is in talks with the Hibs board about a contract extension which would tie down the manager until the 2020 season. His current deal is due to expire at the end of the current campaign and Lennon is keen to get a new agreement in place, but only if he gets assurances from the Hibs hierarchy that the club will continue to match his ambitions. (Scottish Sun)

Rodgers on Coetzee

Brendan Rodgers said he’d have no concerns about pitching Rivaldo Coetzee straight into action when Celtic complete the signing of the 20-year-old central defender. The South African is due at Celtic Park to complete his medical and, while Rodgers stressed the transfer had yet to be finalised, he praised the player’s “outstanding” qualities. (STV Sport)

• Coetzee has admitted that the lure of playing in the Champions League helped persuade him to sign for Celtic. (Soccer Laduma)

READ MORE - Four things Celtic fans should know about Rivaldo Coetzee

Dembele trolls Rangers

Celtic star Moussa Dembele took a cheeky swipe at Rangers after his side clinched a spot in the Champions League group stages. The Hoops saw off Astana in a seven goal thriller, finishing the tie as 8-4 winners on aggregate and sealing a place in Europe’s premier club football competition. (The Scotsman)

Daly remains in charge

Jon Daly will remain in charge of Hearts for this weekend’s trip to Motherwell, with an announcement on the managerial situation at Tynecastle expected next week. The club’s Under-20 coach has been working as interim head coach since Ian Cathro was sacked at the start of the month. He will continue in that role at Fir Park, assisted by fellow coaches Austin MacPhee and Liam Fox. (Edinburgh News)

Dundee eye Aucho and Demetriou

Dundee boss Neil McCann is considering offering deals to former Rangers and Aberdeen target Khalid Aucho and ex-Swansea City striker James Demetriou. Aucho, 24, was set to move to Aberdeen last summer only for the move to break down after haggles over the transfer fee, while Demetriou most recently featured for Cypriot side Karmiotissa. (The Courier)

READ MORE - Five things we learned from Astana 4 - 3 Celtic

Palace to bid for Burke

Crystal Palace are set to offer RB Leipzig £15million to bring Oliver Burke back to British football. New Eagles sporting director Dougie Freedman is a big fan of the flying winger having previously worked with the Scottish international at Nottingham Forest. Leipzig have allowed Burke to leave after one season but only if another club will match their asking price. (The Guardian)

Berwick sack Coughlin

Berwick Rangers have parted ways with manager John Coughlin following a 5-1 home hammering at the hands of Annan Athletic. The experienced lower league boss, who also managed the club between 2005 and 2007, had been in charge since 2015. The Borderers finished eighth in League Two last season. (Various)

READ MORE - Astana 4 - 3 Celtic: How the Celtic players rated

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Rangers to loan Manchester City winger | Neil Lennon in contract talks | Rodgers on Rivaldo Coatzee