Rumour Mill: Rangers still eyeing new signings | No Celtic move for Steven Caulker | Owen Coyle wants Hearts job

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha is still on the look out for new signings, Brendan Rodgers has ruled out trying to sign another centre-back, and Owen Coyle has applied for the Hearts job.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha. Picture: SNS

Rangers eye new signings

Pedro Caixinha is still trying to bring players to Rangers despite adding nine new faces to the Ibrox first-team squad this season. The Portuguese head coach confirmed the club are “still in the market” though refused to comment on another bid for Hearts winger Jamie Walker. (Daily Mail)

READ MORE - Confident Brendan Rodgers ready for Celtic’s next Euro foe

Aberdeen staff spat at

Derek McInnes insists he and the rest of his Aberdeen backroom staff were spat at by opposition supporters during the club’s Europa League exit at the hands of Apollon Limassol. The Dons lost the match 2-0, though the game was rife was disorder. Flares were thrown on to the field during the game, while away supporters clashed with Cypriot police after full-time. (Scottish Sun)

Coyle applies for Hearts job

Former Burnley and Bolton boss Owen Coyle has applied for the vacant manager’s job at Hearts. The 51-year-old has been out of work since leaving Blackburn Rovers in February. One potential stumbling block could be the retention of Austin MacPhee as assistant coach, at Hearts’ insistence, as Coyle’s has always worked with his No.2 Sandy Stewart, who, ironically enough, is an ex-Hearts player. (Scottish Sun)

- Jon Daly insists he’s happy to take the vacant Hearts head coach role on a permanent basis. (Daily Record)

READ MORE - Jon Daly plans to use chance with Hearts to implement ideas

Tavernier and Kranjcar out

James Tavernier and Niko Kranjcar will miss the opening game of Rangers’ season after the duo were ruled out with short-term injures. Tavernier is struggling with a foot injury, while Kranjcar has been hampered with a hip problem. Pedro Caixinha’s men begin with a trip to Motherwell on Sunday. (The Times)

Celtic have no plans to sign centre-back

Brendan Rodgers has ruled out signing a new central defender this month, insisting he is content to go into European group stage football with his existing resources in that department of his squad. The Celtic manager’s firm declaration appears to have ended any prospect of former England defender Steven Caulker being recruited. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - Five things we learned from Rosenborg 0 - 1 Celtic

Kiernan leaves Rangers

Defender Rob Kiernan has left Rangers for Southend United for an undisclosed fee and Pedro Caixinha says forward Harry Forrester is also on his way out of Ibrox. Kiernan, who has joined the English League One club on a three-year deal, and Forrester were told by the Rangers manager they were not part of his long-term plans. (Various)

Hearts sacked Cathro too soon - Lennon

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon insists city rivals Hearts have acted “too soon” with their decision to axe Ian Cathro from the Tynecastle hot-seat. Lennon admitted he was taken aback the Gorgie board had reached an agreement to part ways with their manager earlier this week. Lennon harbours some sympathy for Cathro who, he believes, was still too young to be given a job of that calibre. (Evening News)

READ MORE - 12 most intriguing Scottish Premiership players this season