Rumour Mill: Rangers put Miller talks on hold | referee sorry for Celtic penalty | target told to pick Celtic

Rangers have decided to put contract talks with Kenny Miller on hold, Craig Thomson apologised to St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright, and Henry Onyekuru has been told to move to Celtic this summer.

Miller talks on hold

Rangers have suspended contract talks with Kenny Miller, leaving the veteran striker with an uncertain future at Ibrox.

The 37-year-old has been the club’s most influential attacker this season as Mark Warburton’s side have struggled for consistency in the top flight.

The Rangers manager has insisted he wants to keep Miller for at least another season, but admitted there’s no more he can do as the Rangers board will handle negotiations. (Various)

Thomson sorry for penalty

Referee Craig Thomson phoned St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright to apologise for the penalty awarded to Celtic during the McDiarmid Park side’s 5-2 loss on Sunday.

Thomson incorrectly adjudged Keith Watson to have deliberately handled the ball inside the penalty area, which enabled Moussa Dembele to equalise at 2-2.

Wright has since revealed that Thomson contacted him to say sorry for the error, and the manager insists there are no problems between the pair. (Scottish Sun)

- Former top flight referee Charlie Richmond believes Scottish football should introduce a video-replay system to help referees, rather than making our whistlers full-time professionals. (Daily Record)

Onyekuru told to pick Celtic

Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru has been advised to make Celtic Park his next career move by his fellow countryman Peter Odemwingie.

Onyekuru was the subject of a bid from Celtic that was rejected by Belgian side Eupen in the January transfer window.

Odemwingie believes that, if Celtic retain their interest in the summer, Onyekuru should move to Glasgow as it represents his best chance of developing into a player worthy of playing in the English Premier League. (Daily Record)

SPFL slips down rankings

Scottish football has slipped down to 25th in the Uefa rankings, meaning all three Europa League qualifiers next season will have to start at the first round stage, which begins in late June.

It’s a marked contrast to where Scottish football was only eight years ago as our nation reached 10th in the standings. (Daily Record)

Hearts seek rule change

Hearts have pledged to drive through a change to disciplinary rules after being frustrated in a bid to have Malaury Martin’s yellow card in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Motherwell overturned.

The Tynecastle club have learned they have no recourse to challenge referee Andrew Dallas’s decision despite it being so patently incorrect.

Martin was booked after Dallas adjudged him to have fouled Motherwell striker Louis Moult, who had in fact been tripped by teammate Lionel Ainsworth. (The Scotsman)

Lennon ‘could’ve done without’ cup tie

Hibs boss Neil Lennon says he could have done without the Scottish Cup clash with Hearts this Sunday as he aims to secure his side promotion back to the top flight.

The manager joked that he’d been double-crossed by pals Alan Stubbs and Rod Stewart, who made the fifth-round draw pitting the Edinburgh sides against each other. (Daily Record)

Celtic announce profits

Celtic have announced profits of £21.4million in the six months leading up to the end of December 2016, which is up a whopping £19.8m on the same period from 2015.

The Parkhead club announced the figures to the stock market, showing a massive 94.5 per cent increase in gross revenue, up from £31.4m to £61.2m. (The Scotsman)