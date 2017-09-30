Rumour Mill: Rangers ‘played for Pedro’ | Scott Brown a doubt for Champions League tie | ‘No comment’ on Kenny Miller future

Pedro Caixinha has thanked his players for their show of support as he avoided a slip-up at Hamilton, Scott Brown faces a race to be fit for Celtic’s next Champions League game and is the future of Kenny Miller iat Rangers in serious doubt? All this and more in today’s Rumour Mill.

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha celebrates with Daniel Candeias after scoring his side's third goal. Picture; SNS

Caixinha ‘grateful’ for support

Pedro Caixinha thanked his players for their show of support as he avoided a slip-up at Hamilton. There was a clear sign of unity after Daniel Candeias netted their third goal, in which the Rangers player ran to the touchline. Pedro Caixinha said: “I can express that in a word that for me is very important – gratitude,” “You bring me to be here, you bring me to Rangers, as the Rangers manager, I am going to give everything to you, give my life to you. I’m a man of principal so I appreciate the gratitude from Daniel.” (Various)

Graham Dorrans backs manager

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Graham Dorrans said that the Rangers team were united and that they were sticking together. He told BT Sport: “We are all behind the manager. We’re all behind the football club and I think we have to be. Everyone has to stick together. Last week was a disappointing result for us and we knew this week we had to come out and get the three points and we did that.” (Various)

Scott Brown in fitness battle

Scott Brown is facing a race against time to be fit for Celtic’s crunch Champions League clash with Bayern Munich. The Celtic skipper is set to miss both Scotland matches in their crucial qualifying campaign and could be sidelined for the next round of European games for his club. Brendan Rodgers said: “Scott’s injury is a recurrence of one he suffered 18 months ago at the top of his hamstring. It’s really, really unfortunate. We would hope to have him back for Bayern - if not, then certainly by the Hibs semi-final. (Daily Record)

Pedro Caixinha refuses to be drawn on Kenny Miller’s

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha refused to be drawn on Kenny Miller’s Rangers future following their win last night. Following the win, the manager only commented on the players who had featured during the match saying: “I took the decision not to pick him for the match. Why should I have any issue with him?

“Look, I think it’s totally disrespectful to keep asking about Kenny. The 20 boys who were here tonight were fantastic.

“We are here to talk about this match. Kenny was not here because I did not pick him.” (Evening Times)

Aberdeen almost signed Ginola

A former chief exec at Aberdeen has said that the club came within 90 minutes of getting David Ginola to the club. Former chief executive Dave Cormack. He told The Sun: We were in talks with Doug Ellis at Aston Villa to bring Ginola to Aberdeen for the rest of the season. “Ginola was a great player at the time, and it would have been a great investment for us to get him to Pittodrie.

“We felt his presence would have boosted the crowds and, of course, his ability would have helped the team.

“We drew Livingston in the Scottish Cup, and I thought if we got through it would have been a window where we could have got him in.

“But we drew down there, and then lost the replay at home.

“Livingston did for the deal, and at the same time Villa decided they needed to keep him.” (The Sun)

Moult was worried over fan response to contract situation

Louis Moult feared Motherwell support would turn on him after contract rejection. He said: “I was worried what kind of reception was waiting for me at Hampden,” Moult admitted. “But I went to warm up and the Motherwell fans were all singing my name. Then I came on and I scored and they all went mental. (Evening Times)

Lennon ‘could manage Celtic again’

Brendan Rodgers has said that Neil Lennon could one day manage Celtic again. He said: “There is no doubt that if I wasn’t manager here, if I was to say who’ll be Celtic manager, I would say Neil Lennon” (Scotsman)

Sutton on Rangers ‘leaks’- sack the rat

Chris Sutton has launched at attack against leaks at the Rangers’ dressing room and insists Pedro Caixinha should sack “the rat”. Speaking on BT Sports ahead of the game he said: “If he knows who the rat is he should sack him. There is absolutely no doubt about that it just has to happen.

“When you have a private meeting at a football club it should stay in the dressing room.