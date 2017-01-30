Rumour Mill: Rangers ‘not trusted to pay fee’ | Sunderland want Tierney | Hibs eye Efe

Port Vale demand Rangers pay the full transfer fee for Jak Alnwick, Sunderland weigh up a £10million move for Kieran Tierney, while Hibs are linked with Efe Ambrose and Anthony Stokes ...

Vale want cash up front from Gers for Alnwick

Port Vale have warned Rangers that they won’t sell goalkeeper Jak Alnwick to them unless the full £250,000 transfer fee is paid to them in full. The 24-year-old goalkeeper is wanted by Gers boss Mark Warburton, but a source close to Vale said: “We don’t trust Rangers to pay the money so that money has to be received before we will cancel the contract. Unless we have the money in our bank, we won’t press that button.” (Daily Record)

Sunderland to lodge £10m bid for Tierney

Sunderland manager David Moyes is to offer £10million for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney. With the Black Cats on the verge of selling current full-back Patrick van Aanholt to Crystal Palace, Moyes wants to land the 19-year-old and is prepared to shell out big money for the Scotland international (Daily Express)

Chelsea make second bid for Gordon

English Premier League leaders Chelsea have made an improved second bid for Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon. The Scotland international is keen to speak to the London outfit, who want him as a back-up to No.1 stopper Thibault Courtois. However, if Celtic reject Chelsea’s offer for the player, then Gordon wants an improved four-year deal to stay at Parkhead. (The Sun)

Cardiff up offer for Hayes

Cardiff City have made an enhanced third bid for Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes, The Welsh club had two £500,000 offers rejected, but submitted an improved £600,000 fee last night with enhancements. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hibs eye moves for Stokes and Ambrose

Hibs boss Neil Lennon is set to make moves to sign Celtic defender Efe Ambrose and Blackburn striker Anthony Stokes on loan. Ambrose would be seen as cover for the injury Paul Hanlon, while Stokes, who scored two goals for Hibs in last season’s Scottish Cup final, would bolster the attack. Lennon has made no secret that he would like to reinforce his squad despite being eight points clear in the Championship (Daily Express, print edition)

Hearts may strengthen defence after Souttar injury

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro admits he may need to sign another centre-back after John Souttar was stretchered off in the 4-0 defeat by Celtic with a suspected torn Achilles. Cathro said: “[Centre-back] is an area of the park where we needed to add players anyway,” said Cathro. “We’re quite far down the line with a couple of options, but whether [Souttar’s situation] affects things, we just need to wait and see how he is first. It didn’t look nice, so we are concerned.” (Edinburgh Evening News)

May unlikely to make Scotland return

Forward Stevie May, who has attracted interest from Aberdeen and Hearts, looks likely to remain at Preston, according to his manager Simon Grayson. May has only just returned from long-term injury, but Grayson said: “I am not going to leave myself short. So we will keep looking at the situation. We have had plenty of bids and inquiries for different players.” (Daily Record, print edition)

