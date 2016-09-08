Rumour Mill: Rangers ‘not ready’ to win title | Bougherra Kilmarnock move | call for Old Firm cool heads

Ally McCoist says Rangers are not yet ready to win the title, Madjid Bougherra in talks with Kilmarnock and calls for cool heads to avoid Old Firm flashpoints.

Rangers not ready to win title - McCoist

- Ally McCoist has says that Rangers are not yet ready to win the Scottish Premiership title. (Various)

- McCoist says Celtic have missed Rangers and the return of the league fixture between the sides this weekend is something to be cherished.

The Glasgow giants have not met in the league for four years following Rangers’ descent into administration and then liquidation. (Scotsman)

- Ally McCoist has called for cool heads at Celtic Park on Saturday to avert what he regards as a potentially explosive return of the Old Firm league fixture (Scotsman)

- Former Celtic assistant manager Murdo MacLeod believes Leigh Griffiths could be the difference between the teams in Saturday’s clash with Rangers - if the striker recovers from injury.

- Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will give his players a tactical “refresher” course ahead of Saturday’s visit of Rangers.

Rodgers knows that good football will be difficult amid the tension, intensity and atmosphere of the long-awaited Glasgow derby but he wants his players to be as prepared as possible for the game. (Talk Sport)

- Barry Hearn hopes the return of the Old Firm showpiece will be the inspiration to the power brokers and not an excuse to down tools in the rebuilding job at Hampden and across the country. The Matchroom Sports chief addressed the Scottish FA Convention two years ago and delivered a knock-out blow to those in the corridors of power. (Evening Times)

- Andy Walker has backed Celtic skipper Scott Brown to prove that he is a man transformed from the pallid figure who was unable to wield his usual influence on the Old Firm Scottish Cup semi-final in April.

- Rangers boss Mark Warburton feels the media “make such a huge thing” about the prospect of Ibrox midfielder Joey Barton coming up against Celtic counterpart Scott Brown but was keen to stress there are ten other players in his team.

New Ross County star hoping for international call-up

Ross County midfielder Tim Chow hopes establishing himself in the Staggies’ side can help him earn international recognition with Chinese Taipei.

Chow joined County prior to last month’s transfer deadline, signing on a two-year deal after leaving hometown club Wigan Athletic. (Press & Journal)

Sbargia reflects on Scotland departure

Ricky Sbragia says he is “not in the game to get praise” but “to make a difference”. Sbragia has been criticised for his reign as manager of Scotland Under-21s, a position from which he resigned after Tuesday’s 4-0 defeat by Ukraine ended European Championship qualifying hopes. (Express)

- Sbragia’s replacement for the final two matches of the qualifying campaign is Scot Gemmill,

Former Rangers star Madjid Bougherra talks to Kilmarnock

Former Rangers defender Madjid Bougherra could be on his way to Kilmarnock after holding talks with the Rugby Park club. (Scotsman)

