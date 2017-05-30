Rumour Mill: Rangers move closer to treble signing | Commons to retire? | Dundee to approach Jack Ross

Rangers are closing in on deals to sign Ryan Jack and Bruno Alves, while talks are ongoing with Scottish international Graham Dorrans; Kris Commons is contemplating retirement after leaving Celtic, and Dundee are set to approach St Mirren for permission to speak to Jack Ross.

Rangers treble signing

Rangers are set to strengthen their squad ahead of next season after moving a step closer to completing three new signings. Deals for Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Jack and Portuguese international Bruno Alves are all but completed, though the latter would not be available for the club’s early Europa League ties due to international commitments, while the club opened discussions with Norwich City over the signing of Graham Dorrans. (Daily Record)

- Richard Gough believes Dorrans is “exactly the type of player” that Rangers should be trying to sign in order to close the gap on Celtic. (Scottish Sun)

Moult no longer wanted by Rangers

One player Rangers will not be signing is Motherwell striker Louis Moult. The Ibrox club had enquired into the availability of the 25-year-old, who struck 18 goals for the Fir Park side last season. However, Pedro Caixinha has since cooled his interest in the player. (Daily Record)

Commons to consider retiring

Kris Commons will use the next fortnight to decide whether he wants to retire from professional football after an injury-hit 2016/17 campaign. The 33-year-old is a free agent following his release from Celtic and Hibs boss Neil Lennon is keen to bring the player back to Easter Road. Commons spent a short time on loan at the Ladbrokes Championship title-winners this past season. (Daily Mail)

Dundee want Jack

Dundee will make an approach to St Mirren for permission to speak to manager Ryan Jack following Neil McCann’s departure from Dens Park. The Sky Sports pundit could not agree a permanent deal with the club’s board and left yesterday. Dundee chiefs are determined not to waste any time and have reportedly placed Jack high on their list of preferred candidates. (Daily Record)

Inverness eye Sheerin

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have started their search for a new manager after Richie Foran was relieved of his duties yesterday. The Irishman paid the price for the club’s relegation from the Ladbrokes Premiership. His replacement could be ex-Caley Thistle star Paul Sheerin, who is currently youth coach at Aberdeen. Former Dundee boss Paul Hartley is also in contention. (The Sun)

Hibs move for Ofir deal

Hibs have submitted a bid for FC Ashdod goalkeeper Ofir Marciano, according to reports in Israel. Marciano was on loan at Easter Road last season and both he and Hibs head coach Neil Lennon have made no secret of their desire to make his stay in the Capital permanent. The 27-year-old has another year on his contract yet to run, but a story on the Walla Sport website in Israel intimates that Ashdod would not stand in the way of a transfer. (Evening News)

Struna reveals reason for Hearts exit

Andraz Struna rejected Hearts’ offer of a new contract to pursue offers from other clubs in Britain. The Slovenian wants to stay in British football and has several clubs in England and abroad chasing his signature. Hearts confirmed his exit last week along with five other January signings whose short-term agreements had expired. (Evening News)

Boyata: Celtic ready to conquer Europe

Dedryck Boyata believes Celtic’s treble-winning “Invincibles” have all the necessary attributes to go toe-to-toe with Europe’s elite teams in the Champions League next season. The Belgian international defender is already eagerly anticipating the challenge which faces the Scottish champions to translate their domestic dominance to greater continental credibility in the 2017-18 campaign. (The Scotsman)

