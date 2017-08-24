Rumour Mill: Rangers may cool Walker interest | Celtic ‘could get £50m for Tierney’ | Buffon wants Celtic draw

Rangers will cool their interest in Jamie Walker if new signing Aaron Nemane impresses at Ibrox, John Hartson believes Celtic could get £50million for Kieran Tierney, and legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon wants to draw Celtic in the Champions League.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Jamie Walker returned to the Hearts starting XI against Rangers last weekend. Picture: SNS

Rangers cool Walker interest

Rangers will accept defeat in their bid to sign Jamie Walker this transfer window should new signing Aaron Nemane hit the ground running. The 19-year-old joined on loan from Manchester City until January and his presence could spell the end of Rangers’ current interest in Walker, though the Ibrox side are likely to return in the January window with a pre-contract offer. (Scottish Sun)

Hartson: Celtic can get £50m for Tierney

John Hartson believes Celtic can get £50m for Kieran Tierney next summer. The ex-Parkhead attacker made the claim on BBC’s Sportsound podcast, saying the defender would be worth £20-25m at present but Celtic could earn double that by Tierney impressing in the Champions League for another season. (Scottish Sun)

Buffon eyes Celtic draw

Gianluigi Buffon is hoping to get Celtic in Thursday’s Champions League draw so the veteran goalkeeper can appreciate the unique atmosphere of Parkhead one final time. The 39-year-old Juventus stopper is coming to the end of his career and he wants to sample another night under the Celtic Park floodlights along with trips to the Bernabeu and Camp Nou. (Daily Record)

Celtic want Real

Celtic are hoping to celebrate their latest Champions League jackpot by being drawn with reigning champions and top seeds Real Madrid in today’s group stage draw. The Scottish champions, who can expect to earn around £30 million from their second consecutive season among the last 32 of Europe’s elite club competition, are making no secret of their desire to face the most successful side in the tournament’s history. (The Scotsman)

Prince Charles snubbed on Rangers night out

Prince Charles was once turned away from a Glasgow hotspot because the Rangers first-team squad were enjoying a night out, according to Andrei Kanchelskis. The former Russian winger claims Charles’ representatives requested a table from a Chinese restaurant in the city centre, only to be told the place was fully booked due to the presence of the Ibrox stars, who were given priority over the prince. (Daily Mirror)

McTominay may perform Scotland u-turn

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay failed to feature in the Scotland under-21 squad named yesterday for their European Championship opener, raising fears the 20-year-old may not commit to the country of his grandparentage, as he had previously intimated. Scot Gemmill, the Scotland U21 coach, revealed McTominay had “asked for time” before deciding on his international future. (The Scotsman)

Caixinha waiting to unleash Mexican duo

Pedro Caixinha insists he’s waiting for the right time to unleash Mexican duo Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera on the Ladbrokes Premiership. Herrera has started only once while Pena made his solitary cameo from the subs bench in the 3-2 defeat against Hibs. The Rangers boss remains confident each will prove to be a success at Ibrox after being recruited for a combined transfer total of around £4million. (Scottish Sun)

Goalkeeper hunt fuelling Hamilton

Interim Hearts coach Jon Daly believes the club’s decision to look for a new goalkeeper this summer has brought out the best in Jack Hamilton. The 23-year-old has seen his place under threat with former Burton Albion keeper Jon McLaughlin agreeing a deal last night following a successful trial period. Hamilton has risen to the challenge, however, with clean sheets in his past two matches. (Edinburgh News)

• Either of Steven Pressley or Paul Hartley would be a huge success as Hearts boss, according to ex-Jambos gaffer George Burley. (Daily Record)

Kipre signs new deal

He may have only joined this summer but Motherwell have already saw fit to reward Cedric Kipre with a contract extension. The 20-year-old signed on an initial one-year deal after leaving Leicester City. His performances have impressed enough to convince boss Stephen Robinson to offer Kipre a further one-year extension, which the centre back accepted. (The National)