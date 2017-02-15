Rumour Mill: Rangers manager latest | Scotland could leave Hampden | Rodgers has ‘five-year plan’

The latest with Rangers’ search for a new manager; Scottish football may stop using Hampden, and Brendan Rodgers has a five-year plan at Celtic.

Rangers manager search latest

Alex McLeish will happily accept either the vacant manager’s position or a new director of football role at Rangers. (Sky Sports)

- Derek McInnes has cooled talk of him moving to Ibrox, saying he’s only focused on Aberdeen at the minute. (Various)

- St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright said he’s flattered to be linked with such a role but called it “pure speculation”. (Various)

- Frank de Boer’s agent insists the ex-Rangers defender would be very much interested in taking over at Ibrox, insisting his client isn’t motivated by money. (The Herald)

- Graeme Murty will remain in charge of the Rangers first-team for this weekend’s trip to Dundee. (The Scotsman)

Scotland could leave Hampden

Scottish football could soon stop using Hampden Park for showpiece matches after the national stadium was hit with a rates hike based on the value of the ground.

The Scottish Government are imposing the rises, which would see Hampen Park Ltd, the company that owns the stadium, paying an extra £175,000 a year over the next five years.

It could hinder negotiations between Hampden Park bosses and the SFA, with the current lease due to expire in three years time. (Daily Record)

Rodgers has five-year plan

Celtic centre-back Erik Sviatchenko says he doesn’t expect manager Brendan Rodgers to go anywhere soon - insists the head coach has ambitious plans to turn the Parkhead club into a Champions League force within five years.

The Dane said an “amazing structure” was being put in to ensure Celtic qualify for the group stages each and every season. (Daily Record)

Rangers want director of football

Rangers will look to appoint a director of football along with a new manager to replace Mark Warburton.

MD Stewart Robertson told Rangers TV that the Ibrox outfit should be looking to act like a “modern football club” which retains an identity between managers. (Daily Record)

Hearts squad form bond

Ian Cathro today praised his Hearts squad for bonding instantly after nine new signings arrived in January.

The Tynecastle head coach is pleased by the togetherness fostered in the dressing-room, which has helped improve results over the last three games. (Evening News)

Yogi hails Hibs opener

Billy Brown believes John Hughes couldn’t have a tougher match for his first in charge of Raith Rovers – but he insisted the former Hibs boss probably couldn’t have a better one.

By one of those strange quirks of fate that football so often throws up, the ex-Hibs manager will face the Championship leaders at Stark’s Park only days after being tasked with ensuring the Kirkcaldy club haul themselves clear of the danger zone at the foot of the table. (Evening News)

Donaldson to Poland

Dundee United defender Coll Donaldson could be set to leave Tannadice for a £50,000 move to Polish side Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza.

Donaldson has found regular playing time hard to come by this season and he could make the switch immediately as Poland’s transfer window is still to close. (Evening Telegraph)

Dumbarton delay stadium plans

The project to build Dumbarton a new £13.5million state-of-the-art stadium has been delayed by the Championship club.

Planning permission is due to be submitted at the end of this month, but the club will now wait until the summer, prompting doubt among the fans regarding the proposal. (Daily Record)