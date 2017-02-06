Rumour Mill: Rangers’ Kiernan ‘bated by own fans’ | Celtic’s Dembele not distracted

Rob Kiernan was the subject of some ire from his own Rangers fans, Moussa Dembele is fully focused on Celtic and Hearts midfielder claims Africa Cup of Nations prize.

Kiernan bated by hate mob at Ibrox

Rangers defender Rob Kiernan was reportedly verbally abused by a group of Rangers fans as he went to the players lounge at half-time during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Ross County at Ibrox. The 26-year-old was apparently left shaken by the tirade of comments aimed at him and needed security protection. Kiernan was left out of the Rangers team after a poor performance in the 4-1 hammering by Hearts last Wednesday. (Full story – The Sun)

Dembele not distracted by transfer speculation

Celtic hat-trick hero Moussa Dembele has revealed that he kept full focus on his Hoops career despite intense speculation linking him with a move to Celtic. Speaking after yesterday’s 5-2 win over St Johnstone, the Frenchman said: ““I don’t really listen to the media. I’m a Celtic player and I’m happy to be here. I try to improve here and show people the player I am and that I’m happy to be here and I showed that today on the pitch.” (Full story – BBC)

Hearts midfielder Djoum wins Africa Cup of Nations

Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum helped Cameroon lift the Africa Cup of Nations as the Indomitable Lions defeated Egypt 2-1 in Gabon last night. The 27-year-old played the full match and should return from Africa in time for Sunday’s Scottish Cup Edinburgh derby with Hibs. (Full story – Edinburgh Evening News)

Stockley: I’m desperate to make impact at Aberdeen

Jayden Stockley revealed that he’s desperate to be a success at Aberdeen and was glad to come off the bench and help the Dons defeat Partick 2-0 with a goal and an assist. The striker said: “I’m just glad to finally score and get some time on the pitch to show everyone I’m still here and desperate to succeed and be a real asset at this club.” (Full story – Daily Record print edition)

Mikkelsen targets cutting Hibs gap further

Dundee United striker Thomas Mikkelsen says the Tangerines are in the mood for cutting the gap further on Hibs after their 3-0 win over Raith moved them two points closer to the Hibees. The Dane said: “I don’t think the boys knew about the Hibs result [a 1-1 draw with Ayr] before they went onto the field. We just focus on ourselves and winning the game. We have to try and win again next week to get the lead at the top down to three points now.” (Full story – The Sun)

McGinn: Hearts scouting mission was waste of time

Hibs midfielder John McGinn insists Hearts coach Austin MacPhee’s scouting mission during the 1-1 draw with Ayr was a waste because he didn’t see the real Hibs. McGinn said: “Austin leaves no stone unturned. He was always working very hard at St Mirren. He worked a lot on the set pieces and analysing the other team. If there is a weakness, he’ll exploit it. “I’m sure he’ll be busy this week watching this game to exploit our weaknesses. But did he get a true picture from it? Definitely not.” (Full story – Edinburgh Evening News)

