Rumour Mill: Rangers interested in McDonald | Fee for Pena revealed | Duo fly in for Ibrox talks

Rangers are set to battle Brighton for midfielder Kevin McDonald, the Ibrox club will spend £2.2million to complete the signing of Carlos Pena, and Portuguese duo Fabio Cardoso and Dalcio will fly into Glasgow on Sunday evening to seal their moves to Rangers.

Rangers want McDonald

Rangers are ready to battle Brighton for the signature of Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald. The ex-Dundee star would be available for a fee of around £2million and Chris Hughton’s newly promoted side are favourites to land the player, who’s been capped at Scotland under-21 level. The Ibrox side were interested in the player last April, prior to his move to Fulham from Wolves. (The Mirror)

Fee for Pena revealed

Rangers will spend £2.2million to complete the transfer of Chivas midfielder Carlos Pena. The Mexican international flew into Glasgow earlier in the week to agree terms and undergo a medical. Rangers will need to secure a work permit for the player before the deal can be finalised. (Daily Mail)

- Meanwhile, Rangers are facing a battle from Sheffield Wednesday to sign Scottish international Graham Dorrans. (Daily Mail)

Duo fly into Glasgow

Portuguese pair Fabio Cardoso and Dalcio will fly into Glasgow tonight ahead of their prospective moves to Rangers. Centre-back Cardoso will cost around £1.3million to sign from Vitoria Setubal, while striker Dalcio is set to join on a season-long loan from Benfica. Pedro Caixinha is also interested in signing Mexican striker Eduardo Herrera. (The Mirror)

Milan in talks over Dembele

Celtic’s hopes of holding on to their top scorer Moussa Dembele for next season are coming under mounting pressure, with some of the world’s top clubs seemingly intent on prising the striker away from Glasgow. AC Milan are the latest European heavyweights to be credited with an interest in the player. The Italian giants are in talks to sign the French Under-21 international, according to Sky Sports. (The Scotsman)

Scotland to decide Tierney fitness

Scotland medical staff will determine Kieran Tierney’s availability for Saturday’s vital World Cup qualifier at home to England. The Celtic defender’s presence in the fixture was initially placed in doubt after he had two teeth dislodged when caught in the face by Jayden Stockley. Tierney has since intimated he will do what is required to make the Hampden encounter, but Gordon Strachan yesterday refused to pre-empt any plans. (The Scotsman)

May thought career was over

Stevie May has revealed he was warned by a physio that he may never play football again after sustaining a horrific knee injury. The former St Johnstone striker torn all three ligaments in his knee, putting him out of action for 14 months. Despite the lengthy lay-off, May still feels fortunate, having been told there was a chance he’d have to give up the game. He returned to Preston’s first-team in the second half of the 2016/17 campaign. (Scottish Sun)

Gerrard backs Celtic to reach group stages

Steven Gerrard has hailed the accomplishments of former boss Brendan Rodgers at Celtic, and backed the Parkhead club to reach the Champions League group stages for the second consecutive season. (Scottish Sun)