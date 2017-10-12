Rumour Mill: Rangers ‘have closed gap on Celtic’ | Brendan Rodgers to Chelsea? | Gordon Strachan’s future

Josh Windass believes Rangers have closed the gap on Celtic, Brendan Rodgers is among the frontrunners with the bookmakers to take over from Antonio Conte at Chelsea, and Gordon Strachan’s future with Scotland will be decided by the SFA board later today.

Josh Windass, right, battles with Celtic skipper Scott Brown. Picture: John Devlin

Rangers have closed gap on Celtic

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass claims the Ibrox side have closed the gap of Celtic and will provide a stronger challenge this term. Despite making a stuttering start to the new campaign, Windass insists this season’s side is stronger than last year’s team and results will come once the team settles. (Daily Record)

Caixinha leak claims

Pedro Caixinha has welcomed Kenny Miller back into the first-team fold at Rangers but has made fresh claims of inside information being leaked from the Ibrox club. The Rangers manager suggested details of his team selection for the match at McDiarmid Park at the end of last season were passed on to the home side. (The Scotsman)

Caixinha explains MacLean comments

Pedro Caixinha insists he was talking about formation and style of play rather than ability when he compared St Johnstone to Morton. The Rangers head coach hit back at Saints striker Steven MacLean, while wondering whether their opponents were really unhappy because the leaking from the Ibrox dressing room had stopped. (Scottish Sun)

Adam open to Dundee move

Charlie Adam says he’d welcome a move to boyhood heroes Dundee later in his career. The Stoke playmaker featured for the Dens Park side in Dave MacKay’s testimonial last week, which was the second time he’s pulled on the dark blue jersey. Adam would like to some day wear it for competitive matches, but insists he wouldn’t join just to fill a jersey. (Scottish Sun)

Strachan to learn future

Gordon Strachan will learn later today whether the Scottish FA wish for the 60-year-old to continue in his role as Scotland manager. The ex-Celtic boss has twiced received unanimous backing by the board at other times during his tenure, though it is believed that at least a couple of members are pushing for a change on this occasion. (The Herald)

Rodgers to Chelsea?

Brendan Rodgers is third favourite with the bookmakers to take over at Chelsea should Antonio Conte leave the Stamford Bridge club. Despite leading the club back to the English Premier League title last term, many are tipping Conte to leave due to a strained relationship with Roman Abramovich. Having spent four years at the club as a youth coach, Rodgers is behind Thomas Tuchel and Joachim Low in the betting list. (Daily Record)

Rooney hails Aberdeen start

Adam Rooney believes Aberdeen could be in for a special season, seeing as they’ve kept pace with Celtic at the top of the English Premier League table despite failing to play their best football thus far. The two clubs will meet at Pittodrie on 25 October. (Evening Express)

Hibs handed fitness boost

Hibs manager Neil Lennon is set to have a near-full-strength squad to select from for Saturday’s Premiership encounter with joint-leaders Aberdeen, with long-term injury victims Darren McGregor and Liam Fontaine likely to be the only absentees Captain David Gray is fit again, while Goalkeeper Ofir Marciano is also available for selection. (Evening News)

