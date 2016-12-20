Rumour Mill: Rangers get Jota boost | Celtic scout Benfica | Cathro weighs up squad

Spanish midfielder Jota could be on his way to Rangers after his Eibar loan is terminated, while Celtic keep an eye on Benfica players ...

Rangers move a step closer to Jota

Rangers’ hopes of landing Jota have been boosted with the news that La Liga side Eibar will not be extending the Spanish midfielder’s loan from Brentford. Eibar sporting director Fran Garagarza said: “Jota is disappointed he has not played more game for us and is within his rights to ask for his loan to be terminated.” Ibrox boss Mark Warburton is keen to land the 25-year-old, who he worked with at Griffin Park, as he bids to strengthen his squad over the January transfer window. It is understood that the Bees would not stand in the way of a transfer.

Celtic scouts watch Benfica stars

Celtic sent scouts to Portugal over the weekend as they look to do business in the January transfer window. The scouts took in Benfica’s 1-0 win away at Estoril on Saturday night, (HITC)

Celtic may use kids against Jags

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers may blood some of his academy players in tonight’s Premiership match at home to Partick Thistle, with Scotland Under-19 cap Calvin Miller expected to be one of the players given a first-team opportunity. (The Sun)

Ankle injury for Rogic

Tom Rogic will miss the match against Partick with an ankle knock he picked up against Dundee, although the Australian is expected to be fit for the Old Firm clash on New Year’s eve. (Daily Express)

Cathro weighs up his squad

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro has revealed he is learning everything possible about his squad ahead of the transfer window, with a creative midfielder expected to be on his radar. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Coulson faces spell on sidelines

St Johnstone striker Michael Coulson is expected to be out for six weeks after he tore his calf muscle against Motherwell at the weekend. (various)

Accies hit by injury blow

Hamilton midfielder Greg Docherty will miss at least two months after suffering a foot injury in Friday night’s defeat by Rangers. (Daily Express)

