Rumour Mill: Rangers’ fire sale | Ipswich to bid for Garner | Moyes wants Scotland job

Rangers have circulated a list of for-sale players around clubs in England, Ipswich Town are ready to make a bid for Joe Garner, and David Moyes is interested in becoming the next Scotland boss.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Pedro Caixinha is looking to offload a number of Rangers first-team players. Picture: John Devlin

Rangers’ fire sale

Rangers have drawn up a list of available players and circulated it around clubs in English football. Though manager Pedro Caixinha is looking to completely reshape his squad, his hands are tied by the fact that most of the players he inherited are under contract through next season. Rangers are looking for only £2m for Barrie McKay, while James Tavenier would be available at £1.2m. Others, such as Martyn Waghorn, Josh Windass, Matt Crooks and Harry Forrester, would be available for six-figure sums. (Daily Record)

Ipswich want Garner

One player who could quickly find himself out of the door at Ibrox is Joe Garner, who is said to be subject of interest from Ipswich Town. The English Championship side are tabling a bid worth £500,000 for the player Rangers signed for £1.5m last summer. (Daily Express)

READ MORE - Ex-Rangers flop Joey Barton released by Burnley

Gough warns Caixinha

Richard Gough has warned Pedro Caixinha that any money he is given to spend must be invested wisely. The former defender expressed sympathy for the Ibrox boss, recalling his transfer to the club in the 1980s when Rangers were able to double the weekly wage packet Gough was receiving from Tottenham. Changed days, indeed. (Scottish Sun)

Moyes wants Scotland job

David Moyes wishes to succeed Gordon Strachan as manager of Scotland according to sources close to the former Sunderland boss. Moyes exited The Stadium of Light on Monday after the club were relegated from the English Premier League. With pressure still firmly on Strachan to turn Scotland’s ailing 2018 World Cup qualification campaign around, Moyes is said to be waiting in the wings. (Scottish Sun)

READ MORE - Ryan Jack stripped of captaincy amid Rangers speculation

Dundee squad left in limbo

Four Dundee first-team players have been left in limbo while the club look to sort out manager’s position. Interim boss Neil McCann met with Dens Park chief John Nelms on Monday to discuss the chances of McCann taking over the role permanently. Until it’s decided, Nick Ross, Kevin Gomis, David Mitchell and Kosta Gadzhalov will have to wait to find out if they’re wanted at the club past this summer. (Evening Telegraph)

Sutton: Dembele should reject Chelsea

Chris Sutton believes Celtic striker Moussa Dembele should reject any bid from the English Premier League and concentrate on improving his game at Celtic Park. Sutton also claims Kieran Tierney is already a top-four player in England’s top flight. (BBC Radio Five Live)

READ MORE - The fan who has spent lifetime chronicling the Lisbon Lions

Andreu backed to down Accies

Dundee United manager Ray McKinnon believes it’s written in the stars for talisman Tony Andreu to come back and haunt Hamilton – and help the Taysiders clinch their return to the Premiership. Back in May 2014, Andreu hit a dramatic injury-time strike to force Accies’ Premiership play-off final tie with Hibs into extra-time before underdogs Hamilton secured a 4-3 win on penalties to end their three-year absence from Scotland’s top flight. (The Scotsman)

Berra: I want to retire at Hearts

Christophe Berra plans to end his career at Hearts after agreeing to return to Tynecastle on a three-year contract. He is now in contention to be named captain for next season and admitted the Edinburgh club were the only team in Scotland he wanted to play for after leaving Ipswich Town. (Evening News)

READ MORE - What Hearts will be getting in returning defender Christophe Berra