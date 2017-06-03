Rumour Mill: Rangers close in on Pena | Lennon linked to tax scheme | Dundee deny illegal Ross approach

Rangers edge closer to finishing their signing of the summer, Neil Lennon and a host of stars are linked to a controversial tax relief scheme and Dundee remain defiant in St Mirren row.

Carlos Pena deal near as Rangers bid £1m for Graham Dorrans

Rangers are closing in on their third signing of the summer after Mexican international Carlos Pena arrived in Glasgow.

The 27-year-old midfielder is expected to sign a three-year deal, although the move may not be officially confirmed until next week as he needs a work permit. (The Scotsman)

-Rangers have lodged a £1million bid for Graham Dorrans – but Norwich City are holding out for another £500,000 before letting the Scotland international sign for his boyhood heroes. (Daily Mail)

Dundee deny illegal approach for St Mirren boss Jack Ross

Dundee were last night defiantly trying to defuse a row over allegations they illegally approached St Mirren in an attempt to lure Jack Ross to Dens Park instead of the returning Neil McCann. (The Scotsman)

Neil Lennon, Colin Hendry and Sir Alex Ferguson linked to controversial tax relief scheme

More than 100 celebrities face bigger tax bills after losing a legal challenge over a controversial £700million tax relief plan, a Sun investigation found. Among the names linked to the film plans which offered tax breaks are Hibs boss Neil Lennon, former Rangers star Colin Hendry, Ibrox flop Joey Barton and Sir Alex Ferguson. (The Sun)

Mikael Lustig says Celtic are easy sell to incoming players

Mikael Lustig says Celtic should be an easy sell to any signing target this summer after an unbeaten domestic season and a return to the Champions League group stages secured.

Celtic linked with Viktor Fischer

Celtic are among a string of clubs being linked with a summer move for Middlesbrough forward Viktor Fischer. The 22-year-old Denmark international’s future on Teesside is up in the air with managerless Boro preparing for life in the English Championship. (Daily Record)

Scotland’s 1967 Wembley heroes to be lauded by the SFA

Scotland’s 1967 heroes will be lauded at Hampden before the World Cup qualifier with England. The SFA yesterday contacted surviving members of the 1967 squad and invited them to the Auld Enemy clash on June 10. (Daily Record)

Striker Cole Stockton signs two-year deal with Hearts

Hearts have beaten several Scottish and English clubs to the signing of 23-year-old striker Cole Stockton. The Englishman agreed a two-year contract to become Ian Cathro’s second signing of the summer after Scotland defender Christophe Berra. (Evening News)

Christophe Berra admits stopping Harry Kane will be tough ask

The hope is that Scotland can repel the English strikeforce when they venture over the border next weekend but Christophe Berra believes it would be naive to think they can do so without weathering a tough evening. (The Scotsman)

Simon Murray says sorry to Dundee United fans

Dundee United striker Simon Murray has apologised to Dundee United fans for the timing of the confirmation of his departure for Hibs. The 1-0 top flight play-off final defeat at Hamilton on Sunday turned out to be Murray’s last game for the club. Within hours a picture of him in a Hibs training top was circulating on social media. (Evening Telegraph)

Hibs winger Martin Boyle commits to two more years

Winger Martin Boyle has signed a new two-year contract as Hibernian continue gearing up for life in the Ladbrokes Premiership. (The Scotsman

James McFadden exits Fir Park as two arrive

James McFadden has left Motherwell after manager Stephen Robinson decided a change was for the best following discussions with the former Scotland striker.

Motherwell signed two new players yesterday. Former Rangers loan midfielder Gael Bigirimana, 23, joined from Coventry City on a two-year deal and striker Alex Fisher, 26, has also signed for two years after leaving Inverness. (The Scotsman)

Wonderkid, Karamoko Dembele signs youth registration contract with Celtic

Talented schoolboy Karamoko Dembele has committed himself to Celtic after signing a Scottish Football Association youth registration contract.

The gifted midfielder hit the headlines when he made his debut for Celtic Under-20s at the age of 13 in October last year and has since gone on to play for both Scotland Under-16s and England Under-15s. (The Scotsman)

Dundee goalkeeper David Mitchell joins Falkirk

Dundee goalkeeper David Mitchell is set to join Falkirk at the end of his contract this summer. The 27-year-old deputy to Scott Bain has agreed a two-year deal at the Bairns.

Annan Athletic name Peter Murphy as their new boss.

The former Ayr United defender has taken over as player manager at League Two outfit Annan Athletic. Murphy was released by Ayr in the wake of their relegation from the Championship at the end of the season.(Various)