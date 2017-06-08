Rumour Mill: Rangers bid £1m for Dorrans | ‘No more Craig Whytes’ | Moyes to replace Strachan

Rangers have put in a £1million bid for Graham Dorrans, Neil Doncaster claims there will be no more Craig Whyte-type characters in Scottish football, and David Moyes is being lined up to replace Gordon Strachan.

Craig Whyte is all smiles after leaving the High Court in Glasgow. Picture: John Devlin

Rangers bid for Dorrans

Rangers have made a £1million bid for Norwich City midfielder Graham Dorrans. It’s the second offer made by the Ibrox side after their bid of £700k was turned down by the English Championship club, who are said to be seeking £1.5million for the player. (Daily Express)

No more Craig Whytes

Neil Doncaster believes league rules have tightened up to the extent that it would be unlikely for another Craig Whyte to run a Scottish club. However, the SPFL chief did stop short of making a concrete prediction, saying it was impossible to envision what would happen in five years. (Daily Record)

- Doncaster feels it may have become easier for Celtic and Rangers to have gained admittance into English football after the Scottish Challenge Cup introduced teams from Ireland and Wales last season. (Scottish Sun)

Moyes to replace Strachan

David Moyes is being lined up as the replacement for Gordon Strachan as manager of Scotland should the national team lose to England this Saturday. Strachan has been under pressure for leading the team through a dismal 2018 World Cup qualification campaign to this point, and he’ll be asked to step down if Scotland suffer another defeat on Saturday. (The Times)

Cardoso: I’ve joined Scotland’s biggest club

Rangers have added Fabio Cardoso to their burgeoning haul of summer signings. The 23-year-old has been signed for an undisclosed fee from Vitoria Setubal and has already gone a long way to winning the support of the Rangers fans by claiming he has joined “the best club in Scotland”. (The Scotsman)

England result would be biggest in 30 years

Mark McGhee believes victory over England at Hampden on Saturday would be Scotland’s most significant result for over 30 years. Manager Gordon Strachan’s players are bidding to haul themselves firmly back into contention for a place in the 2018 World Cup Finals by claiming all three points against their oldest international rivals in a potentially pivotal Group F qualifier. (The Scotsman)

Warnock wanted Paterson for a year

Neil Warnock’s assistant stumbled across Callum Paterson by accident more than a year ago. Since then, the Cardiff City manager has been desperately trying to sign this rampaging full-back from Hearts. He finally got the 22-year-old’s signature on paper yesterday as Paterson agreed a three-year deal with the English Championship club. (Evening News)

Van Dijk staying put

Celtic’s hopes of landing a £6 million windfall from the sale of Virgil van Dijk look to have suffered a blow. The Southampton defender appeared poised to move to Liverpool in a record-breaking £60 million deal which would have landed Celtic a windall because of a sell-on clause. However, Liverpool have now abandoned their hopes of signing Virgil van Dijk and apologised to Southampton for “any misunderstanding” over their interest. (The Scotsman)