Rumour Mill: Rangers ‘best in the world’ | Rodgers blasts Halliday tackle | bookmakers tip Rangers to sign striker

Pedro Caixinha sticks by his insistance that Rangers have the best squad in squad, Brendan Rodgers insists Andy Halliday should have seen red for challenge on Patrick Roberts, and Bet Victor have made Rangers 3/1 favourites to sign Louis Moult.

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha says his club are the best in the world. Picture: SNS

Caixinha: Rangers are ‘best in the world’

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has stuck by his opinion that the Ibrox club are the best in the world and that his players are the best in Scotland. The Portuguese head coach wouldn’t go back on his stance despite the 2-0 defeat to Celtic in last weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final. Caixinha also referred to himself as a “f****** tough guy” when talking about the lack of respect being shown to him. (Various)

Rodgers blasts Halliday tackle

Brendan Rodgers believes Patrick Roberts was “very lucky” to escape without a broken leg from Andy Halliday’s challenge in the Old Firm derby. The Celtic manager called the challenge “reckless” and feels the decision to only book Halliday may have been different if official Willie Collum had the use of video technology. (Daily Record)

Rangers favourite for Moult

Betting firm Bet Victor have installed Rangers as 3/1 favourites to sign Motherwell striker Louis Moult this summer. The Fir Park side’s top goalscorer has a year left to run on his current deal and now would be the ideal time for Motherwell to sell if they want to get value for their asset. The 24-year-old has netted 16 goals in all competitions this year despite missing two months through injury. (Ninety Minutes Online)

McInnes has sympathy for Barton

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has admitted to betting on football when he was a player at West Bromich Albion and believes the punishment handed down to former Rangers player Joey Barton is “very harsh”. McInnes said it used to be quite common for players to bet on their own team to win, though he understands that shouldn’t be a part of football any more. He also wondered whether Barton’s punishment was so severe because he was a high profile name. (Daily Record)

Miller to wait on contract

Pedro Caixinha has declined to clarify Kenny Miller’s future at Rangers and has suggested the veteran striker may even have to wait until the end of the season before the situation is resolved. Miller, 37, who was named Rangers’ Player of the Year last week, is out of contract in the summer. He is keen to extend his playing career at Ibrox and is understood to have held talks with managing director Stewart Robertson over a possible new deal. Rangers manager Caixinha, however, would not be drawn on whether Miller is now set to remain part of his squad next season. (The Scotsman)

Struna open to new deal

Happy at Hearts and in talks to extend his contract, Andraz Struna is satisfied he made the correct decision coming to Scotland in January. He has even begun researching the country’s history with trips to Bannockburn, Stirling Castle and Edinburgh Castle. Tynecastle officials are more concerned with the future and remain hopeful of keeping the Slovenian international defender next season. His six-month agreement expires at the end of May and discussions are currently ongoing about an extension. (Evening News)

Keatings weighing up options

James Keatings admits he has a major decision on his hands as he weighs up whether or not to sign a new contract with Hibs. The striker loves life at Easter Road and in an ideal scenario would have no hesitation in extending his two-year stay with the club. However, the 25-year-old craves more action in his favoured position as an out-and-out striker and concedes he will have to consider all his options before making a final decision. (Evening News)

Young to leave Rovers

Darren Young and Billy Stark have been told they have no future as the management team of Albion Rovers. The pair were informed by letter that they would not be continuing in their roles next season. Young won promotion to League One in his first season in charge and has kept the Cliftonhill club in the division these past two seasons. It is rumoured Albion Rovers have made the move as they seek to make massive cuts this summer. (Daily Record)

Cummings out to prove doubters wrong

After three years in the Championship, Hibs striker Jason Cummings is relishing the chance to prove he is no flat-track bully. Unless prised from Easter Road by more illustrious suitors over the summer, the 21-year-old will line up in the Premiership for the first time since his team were relegated in May 2014. Cummings is yet to score in the top flight, despite playing for half of that ill-fated campaign under Terry Butcher. (The Scotsman)

