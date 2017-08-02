Rumour Mill: Paulo Sergio wants Hearts return | Ian Cathro sacked over FoH fears | only Real Madrid could tempt Windass

Former Hearts boss Paulo Sergio wishes to return to the club to replace Ian Cathro, Ann Budge sacked the head coach over fears fans would stop donating to the Foundation of Hearts, and Josh Windass says only Real Madrid could convince him to give up his Ibrox dream.

Paulo Sergio led Hearts to the 2012 Scottish Cup. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Sergio wants Hearts job

Paulo Sergio wants to return to Hearts to replace sacked head coach Ian Cathro and has already submitted his CV to owner Ann Budge. The Portuguese believes he can do an even better job this time after masterminding the 5-1 Scottish Cup final triumph against Hibs during his last spell in Edinburgh in 2012. Sergio, 49, is out of work and is eager to succeed Cathro, who was sacked on Tuesday morning. (Evening News)

Cathro sacked over FoH fears

Ian Cathro was sacked by Hearts after owner Ann Budge became concerned fans would stop putting money into the club via Foundation of Hearts donations. Thousands of supporters send over their hard-earned cash every month via direct debit, though many disgruntled fans talked of cancelling in the wake of last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Dunfermline, which saw the club exit the League Cup at the group stage. (Scottish Sun)

Only Madrid could tempt Windass

Josh Windass says he’s committed to making a name for himself at Ibrox and only a club the size of Real Madrid could tempt him away. The Rangers midfielder struggled for form last season but has been given a run in pre-season by Pedro Caixinha. Despite being linked with a move to Rotherham this summer, Windass insists he’s going nowhere for the meantime. (Daily Record)

Griffiths fires back after taunt

Celtic star Leigh Griffiths has hit back at a man’s sick taunt with a jibe at Rangers. The striker was at Glasgow Airport preparing to fly out to Norway for the club’s crucial Champions League qualifier tie against Rosenborg when someone shouted “paedo”. Griffiths, standing next to Scott Brown, was sorting tickets when he hit back with “Your club’s deid mate, beat it”, a reference to Rangers’ liquidation in 2012. (The Scotsman)

• Brendan Rodgers says he wants Celtic to reconsider their travel arrangements amid airport security concerns. (The Scotsman)

McGregor wants suspension change

Hibs defender Darren McGregor has urged for a shake-up of Scottish football’s disciplinary system after learning a one-match ban will force him to sit out the club’s first Premiership match in three years. McGregor’s suspension has been carried over from last season after he picked up six yellow cards, a fate which has also befallen team-mate and skipper David Gray, who will also miss the visit of Partick Thistle on Saturday. (Evening News)

United taunted over Twitter post

Dundee United have been criticised by fans on Twitter after using the social media hub to welcome offers for want-away goalkeeper Cammy Bell. The 30-year-old has reportedly met with Lee McCulloch about a move to former club Kilmarnock, but United’s actions would suggest the Tannadice side are not content to merely allow Bell to leave for Rugby Park on a free transfer. (Various)

Cole faces sack for not scoring

Former Celtic player Cartlon Cole could be sacked from Indonesian club Persib for failing to score. The 33-year-old hasn’t found the back of the net in any of his four appearances and manager Umuh Muchtar wants to move the player on. Cole, though, insists he’s been the victim of some internal politics and still has the full backing of the club’s board. (Talksport)

Rodgers faces Griffiths dilemma

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted he faces a dilemma over the level of Leigh Griffiths’ involvement in tonight’s Champions League qualifier in Trondheim. The striker, who was ruled out of last week’s goalless first leg against Rosenborg by suspension, is back in training after recovering from a calf injury which would have ruled him out in any case. Rodgers, who knows any score draw would take Celtic through on the away goals rule, is pondering whether to start with Griffiths or use him as a substitute. (The Scotsman)

