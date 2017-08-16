Rumour Mill: Patrick Roberts ‘will sign for Celtic’ | New deal for Rangers star | Ibrox safe standing

Chris Sutton says he has it on “good authority” that Celtic will re-sign Patrick Roberts, Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham will be offered a new long-term deal, and fans wish to have safe standing implemented at Ibrox.

Patrick Roberts is reportedly keen on a move back to Celtic. Picture: John Devlin

Roberts to return - Sutton

Ex-Celtic star Chris Sutton says he has it “on good authority” that Patrick Roberts will return to the club from Manchester City. The pundit told BT Sport it was just a case of “dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s” and described the possible reunion as “stunning” from a Celtic point of view. (Daily Record)

New deal for Foderingham

Rangers are set to sit down with goalkeeper Wes Foderingham to offer the Ibrox No.1 a new long-term deal. The keeper’s current contract runs until 2019 but Pedro Caixinha is keen to ward off interest from Nottingham Forest, as former boss Mark Warburton is looking to lure the player to the City Ground. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers fans want safe standing

Rangers supporters wish for there to be an introduction of safe standing to the Copland Road end at Ibrox. A group of fans have started a petition calling for Dave King to consider the project after seeing Celtic successfully implement rail seating at Parkhead, with an improvement in the matchday atmosphere. (Daily Record)

Green Brigade to return

Celtic have lifted the sanction imposed on the remaining Green Brigade members and will allow the group to return to Parkhead in full for Wednesday’s fixture with Astana. The club took action against supporters in the Green Brigade section after the use of flares in the final league match of last season against Hearts was followed by illicit banners being displayed in the victory over Linfield. (Evening Times)

Hull City consider Cadden move

Hull City are interested in signing Motherwell midfielder Chris Cadden. The 20-year-old, who was the subject of a bid from Hearts earlier in the transfer window, is being pursued by several clubs south of the border. Championship side Hull are set to test Motherwell’s resolve to hold on to the player with a six-figure offer. (Scottish Sun)

McLaren out of running

Steve McClaren is out of the running to become the new head coach of Hearts, leaving Steven Pressley, Paul Hartley and Dougie Freedman amongst the favourites. McClaren’s name was initially on Hearts’ shortlist to replace Ian Cathro and he was installed as the bookies’ favourite. However, he is now being strongly linked with a consultant’s role at Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel. (The Scotsman)

- Don Cowie is doubtful for Hearts’ trip to Rangers on Saturday. (Evening News)

Rodgers blasts Armstrong agents

Brendan Rodgers believes Stuart Armstrong’s agents have created a false impression that the player wants to leave Celtic which has contributed to a slump in the player’s form and confidence. In his most withering and frank assessment yet of the impasse, Rodgers claims it should have been resolved “long ago” with what he describes as a “really, really good offer” having been made. (The Scotsman)