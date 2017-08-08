Rumour Mill: Patrick Roberts wants Celtic return | Rangers to use Waghorn fee on duo | Davids wants Hearts job

Patrick Roberts wants to return to Celtic, Rangers are set to make fresh moves for Kenny McLean and Jamie Walker, and Edgar Davids is the latest coach to apply for the Hearts job.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Patrick Roberts is looking to return to Celtic. Picture: Getty

Roberts wants Parkhead return

Patrick Roberts is set to tell his bosses at Manchester City that he wishes to return to Celtic this season. The winger is likely to head out on loan once more this campaign with City unlikely to sell the highly rated youngster. Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff would prefer Roberts to play for a club other than Celtic in order to gain some extra experience, however the player seems to have his heart set on a reunion with his old team-mates in Glasgow’s east end. (Scottish Sun)

• Nice have exited the race to sign Roberts after completing a move for Monaco winger Allan Saint-Maximim. (Daily Mail)

READ MORE - ‘Constant dialogue’ between Celtic and City over Patrick Roberts

Rangers to use Waghorn fee

Rangers will try to use the £1million fee they received for striker Martyn Waghorn in order to sign Aberdeen’s Kenny McLean and Hearts winger Jamie Walker. The pair have been on Pedro Caixinha’s radar throughout the summer and the Portuguese head coach will look to test the resolve of both clubs with fresh bids. (Scottish Sun)

READ MORE - Five things we learned from Motherwell 1 - 2 Rangers

Davids wants Hearts job

Edgar Davids is interested in becoming the next manager of Hearts. The former Ajax and Juventus midfielder, who was capped 74 times by the Netherlands, is looking to return to management in British football following a bizarre 15-month spell with Barnet between 2012 and 2014. (Daily Record)

• Ex-Hearts player Aidy Boothroyd has joined the running for the vacancy, though former captain Steven Pressley is unlikely to be on Craig Levein’s shortlist. (Daily Mail)

Wright bemoans lack of credit

Manager Tommy Wright claims St Johnstone have started the season in familiar territory by not getting the credit they deserve. Saints began their league campaign with a 2-1 win at Kilmarnock on Saturday. Ahead of the Betfred Cup last-16 tie against Partick Thistle, Wright was irked by the fall-out from the game “in general” and the perception of his side. (The Scotsman)

Graham free to leave

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon has confirmed that out-of-favour striker Brian Graham is free to leave Easter Road if he wishes to seek more regular involvement elsewhere. The 29-year-old target man has started only nine matches and scored six goals since arriving from Ross County a year ago and is currently behind Simon Murray, Anthony Stokes, Deivydas Matulevicius and Martin Boyle in the battle for a start. (Evening News)

Senderos signs for Dynamo

Ex-Rangers defender Philippe Senderos has signed for MLS side Houston Dynamo. The 32-year-old endured a miserable spell at Ibrox last season, playing only four times which included a 5-1 defeat to Celtic at Parkhead, a match where Senderos was sent off for two bookable offences. (Daily Record)

READ MORE - How every new signing fared on their debut in the SPFL Premiership

Van Dijk submits transfer request

Celtic could be set for a windfall after Virgil van Dijk submitted a transfer request at Southampton. The centre-back has been the subject of speculation all summer and has looked to finally force Saints’ hand by stating his desire to be transferred. It is thought a bid of around £60million is what it would take to sign the player, with Celtic due to receive around 10 per cent of any fee. (Various)

Fyvie eyes Allan battle

Fraser Fyvie last night declared himself ready for a Dundee derby debut – then revealed he can’t wait for another running battle with Scott Allan. The 24-year-old former admits the prospect of locking horns again with former Hibs team-mate Allan, who moved to Tayside with Neil McCann’s men earlier this summer, is serving to spur him on. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - Alan Pattullo: ‘Jim McLean deserves more recognition’