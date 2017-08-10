Rumour Mill: Patrick Roberts to learn Celtic fate | Rangers to be a selling club | Martyn Waghorn’s transfer fee

Patrick Roberts will find out on Thursday if Manchester City will allow him to return to Celtic on loan, Rangers director of football Mark Allen wishes to make the Ibrox side a selling club, and Martyn Waghorn didn’t cost Ipswich £1million according to manager Mick McCarthy.

Roberts to learn Celtic fate

Patrick Roberts will find out on Thursday whether Manchester City will allow the midfielder to re-join Celtic on loan for the 2017-18 season. City are hesitant about sending the player back to Parkhead and believe it would be beneficial if he tried a new environment. However, Roberts has requested that he be sent back to Glasgow having enjoyed his time with the club during an 18-month spell. (Daily Mail)

- Kieran Tierney will keep his feet on the ground despite being hailed as a future Celtic captain by manager Brendan Rodgers and current skipper Scott Brown. (The Scotsman)

Rangers ‘to be a selling club’

Rangers’ new director of football Mark Allen has revealed that he wants to make the Light Blues a selling club by recruiting talent from around the globe, some of which will be sold on for healthy profit. The ex-Manchester City academy director also wants to improve the quality of Rangers’ youngsters coming through to the first-team. (Scottish Sun)

Waghorn’s transfer fee

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy insists Martyn Waghorn cost nowhere near the £1million fee reported in the Scottish media. The veteran manager called the signing of the Rangers striker “a snip” and hailed his arrival at Portman Road. (Daily Record)

Hearts to begin interviewing

Hearts will begin interviewing candidates for the job of head coach this week. Tynecastle chiefs have drawn up a shortlist of candidates to replace Ian Cathro, with ex-England boss Steve McClaren said to be among the front-runners. Interim boss Jon Daly will take charge of this weekend’s trip to Rugby Park and will likely remain in the hotseat until after the clash with Rangers at Ibrox the following Saturday. (The Herald)

Jason Cummings’ tattoo

Ex-Hibs striker Jason Cummings has revealed an incredible new tattoo on the back of his hand. The Nottingham Forest player has decided to get the Joker’s laughing smile, which given some of Cummings’ antics throughout the years is quite a fitting choice. He proudly revealed his new ink on social media. (Various)

Caixinha backs Morelos

Pedro Caixinha believes Alfredo Morelos is destined to become a prolific marksman for Rangers after scoring his first two goals for the club. The 21-year-old Colombian striker, signed in the summer from HJK Helsinki where he netted 46 times in 62 appearances, grabbed his double in the 6-0 rout of Dunfermline at Ibrox which sent Rangers into the quarter-finals of the Betfred Cup. (The Scotsman)

Lennon’s Ibrox gesture

Anthony Stokes knows he’s going to get plenty of abuse when he travels with Hibs to Ibrox this weekend, though he’s joked manager Neil Lennon could take the heat off him with another “hands” gesture toward the home crowd. While managing Celtic, the now-Hibs boss cupped his hands around his ears will facing the Rangers fans in the wake of a 0-0 draw in Govan. (Scottish Sun)

Graham to leave Hibs

Hibs striker Brian Graham is poised to join Cheltenham Town on a two-year deal. The 29-year-old, signed from Ross County last summer, had been told he was free to leave Easter Road by head coach Neil Lennon. Graham, who has scored five goals in 33 appearances, was going to find game time limited following the signings of Simon Murray, Deivydas Matulevicius and Anthony Stokes. (The Scotsman)

Edwards eyes Australian squad

Ryan Edwards is hopeful of earning a place in the Australian squad after helping to fire Partick Thistle into the next round of the League Cup. The 23-year-old has never been capped by his country at senior level but he’s hoping his good form of late, including a terrific goal against St Johnstone, will help catch the eye of coach Ange Postecoglou. (Evening Times)

County sign Draper

Ross County have finally completed the signing of Ross Draper from rivals Inverness Caledonian Thistle. The 28-year-old will move to Dingwall for a six-figure fee after handing in a transfer request at the Caledonian Stadium. (Various)

