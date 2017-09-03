Rumour Mill: Patrick Roberts eyes England call-up | Chris Sutton hits out at Roberts criticism | Levein denies meddling

Patrick Roberts has targeted a place in the England squad after rejoining Celtic, Chris Sutton has hit out at criticism of the Parkhead star, and Craig Levein denies meddling in first-team matters at Hearts.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Odsonne Edouard sets Celtic target | Rangers ‘ready to challenge Celtic’ | Hearts to hold talks with Jamie Walker

Celtic unveil new signing Patrick Roberts. Picture: SNS

Roberts eyes England call-up

Patrick Roberts hopes his second loan spell at Celtic will help the young attacker break into the England squad. The Parkhead favourite has been capped at under-20 level and believes Celtic are exactly the right club to help him gain full international honours. (Scottish Sun)

Sutton defends Roberts

Chris Sutton has dismissed criticism over Patrick Roberts ‘lacking ambition’ by coming back to Scottish football as “utter nonsense” on social media. The article, which appears in the Sunday Mail, questions the wisdom of Roberts rejoining Celtic rather than testing his talents abroad. (Twitter/Daily Record)

Levein denies interference

Craig Levein has once again denied the suggestion he meddled in first-team affairs during the managerial reigns of Robbie Neilson and Ian Cathro. The director of football, who became the new Hearts head coach late last month, said he found pleasure in watching Neilson, and to a lesser extent Cathro, figure out things on their own. (Daily Record)

READ MORE - Craig Levein: Hearts matches at Murrayfield are ‘away games’

Murty opens up on Rodgers chat

Graeme Murty has revealed that he shared a pie and chatted about Scottish football with Brendan Rodgers after leading Rangers to a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park. It is customary for managers to share a glass of wine or whisky after a match, but Murty, who was interim boss of Rangers at the time, says the pair opted for a savoury snack instead. (Scottish Sun)

READ MORE - What the signing of Declan John means for Rangers

Strachan urges patience

When he lay in bed after the 3-0 triumph in Lithuania, Gordon Strachan said he only had one thing on his mind – Malta. The next match up is the latest in the series of must-win games and while he has faith that the men who emerged victorious in Vilnius will be able to see out the next stage of the task at Hampden, he has insisted that patience will be a virtue. (The Scotsman)

Wright backs himself to replace departed duo

Scott Wright is keen to grab his first-team opportunity with both hands after having to be patient at Aberdeen over the past couple of years. The 20-year-old sat behind both Jonny Hayes and Niall McGinn the pecking order, but has featured in three of Aberdeen’s four league games since the pair left Pittodrie. (Scottish Sun)

READ MORE - 5 Scottish Premiership players in limbo after transfer window