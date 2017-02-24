Rumour Mill: Oshaniwa to leave Hearts | Celtic boss hails McGinn | No ‘overhaul’ needed at Rangers

Juwon Oshaniwa is hoping to leave Hearts this summer, Brendan Rodgers is an admirer of John McGinn, and Kenny Miller has warned against the next Rangers manager completely overhauling the Ibrox squad.

Juwon Oshaniwa is looking to leave Hearts this summer. Picture: Neil Hanna

Oshaniwa hoping to leave Hearts

Dud defender Juwon Oshaniwa is hoping to leave Hearts this summer after two unhappy years with the Tynecastle club, according to his agent.

The Nigerian arrived with a strong pedigree having represented his nation at the 2014 World Cup, but has been a huge flop in Scottish football and hasn’t played a single moment this season.

The 26-year-old is contracted until the end of next season but his agent is hopeful an early exit can be negotiated this summer. (All Nigeria Soccer)

Miller warns against overhaul

Kenny Miller has warned against the next Rangers manager, whoever that may be, from completely overhauling the Ibrox first-team squad this summer.

The club have badly underachieved this season with the second highest budget in the Ladbrokes Premiership and many fans would like to see a number of players shipped out.

However, Miller reckons it’s never a good idea to do just that, as evidenced by the approach taken by Brendan Rodgers this season. The Celtic boss was expected to completely change the squad, but only made five summer signings. (The Sun)

Rodgers praises McGinn

Brendan Rodgers admitted Hibs star John McGinn was a player “any manager would love to have” after the Celtic manager watched the midfielder in action during Hibs’ Edinburgh derby win over Hearts.

Rodgers was in attendance at Easter Road for the game and afterwards he praised the abilities, both on and off the ball, of the young Scotland international. (Scottish Sun)

Could take Rangers years to bridge ‘chasm’

It could take Rangers as many as four years to put in a real challenge to Celtic again, according to former boss Neil Lennon.

The Hibs manager believes the Ibrox club need to get a proper structure in place and slowly reduce the “chasm” between the two rivals at present. (Talksport)

Cathro: players must fight

Ian Cathro has warned underperforming Hearts players that they will be shipped out of Tynecastle if they don’t show the required fight and desire.

The head coach is still reeling from Wednesday night’s timid display in the 3-1 Scottish Cup replay defeat by Hibs.

He feels he may have overestimated certain individuals within the squad, and that supporters are right to feel let down by the surrender at Easter Road. (Evening News)

- Cathro was on the receiving end of a verbal tirade from a furious Hearts fan as he tried to leave Easter Road on Wednesday evening. The manager was walking to his car when the female fan approached him and started giving the 30-year-old a strong dressing down for the lack of fight from his team. (Daily Express)

Miller: Rangers need to back up words

Kenny Miller insists Rangers have to start backing up their words with actions on the park as the Ibrox side look to claw back the six-point gap between themselves and Aberdeen in the battle for second place.

“Talk is cheap,” according to the veteran striker, who has encouraged his younger team-mates to actually learn from mistakes instead of just saying they will in front of the press. (Daily Record)

Coulibaly denies Egypt exit

Souleymane Coulibaly has taken to Twitter to deny rumours he is on his way out of Egyptian club Al Ahly just a month after making a £750,000 switch there from Kilmarnock.

The 22-year-old has yet to feature for his new side, fuelling speculation the club had already transfer-listed him. But Coulibaly assured fans that “good times” would come with a little patience. (Daily Record)

Martin apologises

Malaury Martin has become the latest Hearts star to say sorry for their miserable Edinburgh derby collapse against Hibs.

The former Monaco and Middlesbrough midfielder was replaced at half-time on Wednesday’s clash at Easter Road – just as he was in the first meeting between the sides ten days earlier – after an ineffectual showing. (Evening News)

Rodgers, Lennon and Warburton among bookies contenders

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers and ex-Rangers manager Mark Warburton are both 14-1 outsiders to take over the vacant manager’s job at Leicester City, following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri.

Neil Lennon is also in the mix in the eyes of the bookmakers, as the former Foxes midfielder is currently 20-1 to be the next man in the King Power hotseat. (The Sun)