Rumour Mill: Old Firm eye Liam Kelly | Larsson’s son on the move | Boyd responds to Hearts taunts

Celtic and Rangers are said to be interested in Reading youngster Liam Kelly, Jordan Larsson could be set to seal a move to the Netherlands, and Kris Boyd has laughed off boos from Hearts fans.

Liam Kelly has recently established himself in the Reading first-team squad. Picture: Getty

Old Firm chase Kelly

Celtic and Rangers have each been credited with an interest with young Reading midfielder Liam Kelly.

The 21-year-old has recently broken into the starting XI at the Madejski Stadium, including turning in a man-of-the-match performance in the recent 3-2 win over Blackburn.

Reading insist they are calm over Kelly’s future, despite the player’s contract expiring at the end of the season. (Get Reading)

Larsson’s son on the move

Jordan Larsson, the son of Celtic legend Henrik, looks set to leave Helsingborgs for a move to the Netherlands.

NEC Nijmegen is closing in on the 19-year-old striker who enjoyed a productive 2016 season despite Helsingborgs’ relegation from the Swedish top flight.

His father Henrik resigned after the final game and it now looks likely that Jordan will follow. (Daily Record)

Celtic chase Guillermo Celis

Brendan Rodgers is looking to recruit Benfica’s Colombian international Guillermo Celis in the January transfer window.

The defensive midfielder only moved to the Portuguese giants this past summer but has struggled for significant playing time thus far.

Celtic face competition from Dynamo Kiev and Club Brugge for the 23-year-old’s signature. (The Sun)

Boyd responds to Hearts taunts

Kris Boyd has laughed off the reception he received at Tynecastle on Tuesday night as Kilmarnock were thumped 4-0 by Ian Cathro’s side.

Boyd was booed throughout the game for comments he made about the new Hearts boss in a column for the Scottish Sun.

However, Boyd described the reception as “brilliant” and joked that at least the Hearts fans weren’t booing one of their own. (Daily Record)

Hill a doubt

Rangers centre-back Clint Hill is a doubt for Saturday’s Old Firm game after being forced off through injury in his side’s 1-1 draw with St Johnstone.

The 38-year-old picked up a knock shortly after the beginning of the second half. Hill attempted to run it off as he initially dissuaded the management team from making a substitution. However, he would eventually depart the field to be replaced by Lee Hodson.

The defender will have less than 72 hours to recover if he is to be ready for Saturday’s clash with Celtic at Ibrox. (The Scotsman)

• Meanwhile, Lee Wallace will be a match day decision on Saturday as he bids to recover from a hamstring injury. (Various)

Rogic out of Rangers clash

Celtic will be without Tom Rogic for Saturday’s derby clash with Rangers at Ibrox after the midfielder’s absence through injury was confirmed by manager Brendan Rodgers.

Speaking after his team’s 2-0 home win over Ross County that moved the Parkhead side 16 points clear of their Glasgow rivals, Rodgers said that the ankle problem that has kept the Australian attacker out for a fortnight would not subside before the winter break. (The Scotsman)

Cathro questions winter break

Ian Cathro has questioned the logic of the upcoming winter break, insisting the league would be better served by ensuring players are afforded a longer hiatus during the close season.

Hearts host Aberdeen at Tynecastle tomorrow in a pivotal encounter in the race for second place in the Premiership, before the top flight shuts down for three weeks.

However, Tynecastle head coach Cathro is at pains to emphasise that it will be a “time for work” for his players. (The Scotsman)

Taylor: Maddison no diver

Ash Taylor insists team-mate James Maddison is no diver after the midfielder was punished for simulation in Aberdeen’s 2-1 win over Hamilton on Tuesday.

Taylor believes the on-loan Norwich youngster’s trickery and quick-feet make him susceptible to fouls from opponents. (Daily Record)

Crawford: Motherwell game a must win

Hamilton midfielder Ali Crawford believes this weekend’s derby with Motherwell is a must-win game for the struggling Scottish Premiership side.

Accies have now gone 10 league games without a victory and Crawford believes there would be no better way to break themselves out of the recent funk by beating their local rivals. (Daily Record)

Paterson out for ten months

Hearts have promised Callum Paterson full support as he faces up to ten months out with cruciate ligament damage.

The 22-year-old is devastated after scans diagnosed the knee injury, which saw him stretchered off in Tuesday’s 4-0 win over Kilmarnock. Paterson collided with Nathan Tyson and fell awkwardly shortly after putting his team 1-0 ahead.

He was substituted and underwent scans to confirm the extent of the problemm which showed the player will require surgery. (Evening News)

Morton want See

Morton have joined the chase to sign Edinburgh City striker Ousman See.

The 22-year-old has impressed in recent weeks and has netted seven goals for the SPFL new boys in League Two this season.

See is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and it will be very difficult for City to hold on to their man. (The Sun)

Caution for Old Firm kitchens

Both Celtic and Rangers have received warnings over the state of the kitchens at their respective Old Firm grounds.

The Glasgow giants each passed the hygiene inspection reports, though there were a number of recommendations made on how to improve their health and safety.

At Rangers this included a leaking oven, while Celtic were warned over missing wall tiles. (The Herald)

Kiernan to face SFA charge

Rangers defender Rob Kiernan is likely to face a suspension after television pictures showed him aiming a punch in the stomach of St Johnstone captain Steven Anderson.

On a miserable night for Kiernan, whose error gifted Steven MacLean the equaliser for Saints after Barrie McKay had put Rangers ahead at McDiarmid Park, his clash with Anderson is now in line to earn him a notice of complaint charge from the SFA compliance officer.

Holiday deadlines mean the case will not be heard before the weekend, leaving Kiernan free to play in Saturday’s Old Firm game at Ibrox. (The Scotsman)

