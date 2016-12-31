Rumour Mill: Old Firm derby latest|Rangers ‘have no matchwinners’|New faces for Hearts

It’s Old Firm derby day and Brendan Rodgers says the whole of Scotland should be proud of the clash. Meanwhile Andy Halliday suggests Rangers have no matchwinning players and Chris Sutton may raise an eyebrow or two with his team of the year.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Rodgers says Scotland should be proud of Old Firm

Brendan Rodgers says the eyes of the world will be on Ibrox and has hailed the Old Firm as the ‘best derby in the world’. He says Scottish football should be proud of the clash which reaches every part of the planet. (Daily Record)

Halliday says Rangers have no matchwinners

Andy Halliday has admitted Rangers have no matchwinners in the squad but insists they are grafters. “When you look at our team, if I’m being honest, I don’t think we’ve been blessed by matchwinners. If we’re going to win football matches we need nine or ten of our top players on top form during 90 minutes.”

He adds: “Our biggest strength is as a team. If all 11 starters and the subs are at their best we can put a mark on the game.” (Daily Record)

Sutton names Rangers defender in his team of the year

Chris Sutton has named Rangers defender Lee Wallace in his team of the year which was dominated by nine Celtic players.

Former Bhoys striker Sutton described the 29-year-old left-back as “outstanding” as Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis was the non Celtic member of his 2016 Scottish XI. (Football Insider)

McInness says Dons will pip Rangers to second

Derek McInness says Aberdeen won’t need to spend big to finish the best of the rest this season. Speaking after his side’s 1-0 win at Hearts on Friday night, he said that with a fully fit squad there’s “not too much to do” in the January transfer window. (Daily Record)

Dons legend joins the police

Aberdeen legend Brian Irvine is helping to protect the public after joining the police at the age of 51. The former defender, who also played for Ross County, was the oldest recruit in his training class.

He said: “My dad was in the police for 30 years and I actually tried to join after I left school. When I didn’t get in, I went to the bank where I worked for four years, I was playing part-time for Falkirk when Alex Ferguson signed me.” (Press and Journal)

New year will mean new faces for Hearts

Keeping pace in the Ladbrokes Premiership’s race for second place may well depend on new faces says Barry Anderson in the Evening News. Aberdeen’s 1-0 victory in Gorgie last night ended 2016 in disappointing fashion for Ian Cathro and Hearts.

(Edinburgh Evening News)

O’Hara back for Dundee

Mark O’Hara will return to the Dundee squad for today’s Tayside derby against St Johnstone. The former Kilmarnock man missed the midweek defeat to Partick Thistle with a groin strain but it has cleared up to make him available for the last game before the January break. (Courier)

Title triumph may top Scottish Cup win

Hibs defender Lewis Stevenson says a maiden Championship title win could top Hibs’ historic Scottish Cup win. The Easter Road side are preparing for a key clash at Falkirk today as they seek promotion back to the top flight. (Scotsman)

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook