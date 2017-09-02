Rumour Mill: Odsonne Edouard sets Celtic target | Rangers ‘ready to challenge Celtic’ | Hearts to hold talks with Jamie Walker

Odsonne Edouard has revealed some of his aims after he joined Celtic on a season long loan, Rangers have improved and are ready to challenge domestically according to Hugh Burns and Hearts are set to hold talks with Jamie Walker. All this and more in today’s Rumour Mill.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Edouard reveals targets for the season ahead

Celtic new boy, Odsonne Edouard, has revealed some of his objectives for his time at Celtic after completing his deadline day loan move. The PSG player said he was sold on a move to Celtic after seeing the rapid progress of Moussa Dembele under Brendan Rodgers. He told the Daily Record that he had some targets for his time at Celtic with his key aim being selected for the French national team at some point in the future. He also stated “In terms of a team collective, the objective is winning the league with Celtic, winning the Scottish Cup if we can and doing as well as we can in the Champions League. On a personnel level I just want to score as many goals as I can.” (Daily Record)

Hearts to hold talks with Rangers target Walker

Hearts plan to hold talks with Jamie Walker next week to assess the winger’s mindset after his proposed transfer to Rangers failed. His Hearts deal expires next summer and he has made it clear he won’t sign an extension. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers ready to challenge Celtic

Hugh Burns has praised the transfer activity of Rangers backing Pedro Caixinha for the season ahead. The former Rangers player said he believes Rangers are considerably stronger than they were last season and could be set to challenge Celtic this season. Rangers brought in 12 new players during the summer with 11 going the other way. (The Herald)

READ MORE - Alan Pattullo: Stripping Rangers’ titles will achieve little

Celtic’s Invincibles have improved

Brendan Rodgers believes Celtic’s ‘invincibles’ squad have improved during the transfer window and are even stronger than they were last season. He told the official website of the club: “It has been said so many times before, but the objective, if possible, is always to come out of the window stronger than we went in and I am very happy as we have definitely done that.” (Various)

Hearts could be haunted by not selling Walker - Jefferies

Jim Jefferies has stated that he hopes Hearts turning down a bid for Jamie Walker does not cost the club in the long term, with the player only having a year left on his contract. Rangers could be set to sign Walker for nothing on a pre-contract in January. (Daily Record)

Rangers new boy admits he doesn’t know much about Scottish football

New Rangers player Declan John has admitted he had no hesitation in joining Rangers, even if his knowledge of Scottish football wasn’t the best. He told the official website “I’ve only really seen Rangers on TV and I know there is a massive derby up here, so I’m looking forward to hopefully playing in those sorts of games.” (Various)

Commons nearing decision on his future

Kris Commons says he is nearing a decision on whether to resume playing following an operation on his back this summer. (Scotsman)

READ MORE - Why Hibs fans can rest easy for the next four years

Hibs did well to hang on to McGinn- Thomson

Kevin Thomson believes Hibs will benefit from having an ambitious player determined to impress potential suitors after they resisted Nottingham Forest’s attempts to prise John McGinn out of Easter Road before the transfer window closed on Thursday night. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Houston ready to quit if no promotion this season

Peter Houston will quit Falkirk if he fails in his bid to secure promotion this season. He said: “I said at the fans’ forum if we don’t go up this season, I’ll walk away. I’ve no problem with that. (Falkirk Herald)