Rumour Mill: No West Ham bid for Dembele | Rangers to wait on Toral deal | Hearts star to MK Dons

West Ham United have not made a £20million offer for Moussa Dembele, contrary to reports; transfer target Jon Toral tells Rangers they’ll have to wait for his signature, and Robbie Neilson is planning to raid his old club Hearts for attacker Robbie Muirhead.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

No Dembele bid

West Ham United insist they have made no offer for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, amid reports the East Londoners had a £20million bid rejected by the Parkhead club.

It was widely reported yesterday that Celtic had issued a hands-off warning to the EPL side, while other outlets insisted Celtic would only be willing to sell if an offer was in the £30million region. (Sky Sports)

Rangers to wait on Toral

Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral has revealed the deal taking him on loan to Rangers until the end of the season is still to be completed, contrary to reports saying a move had been finalised.

The Spaniard is on loan at La Liga side Granada and, for the meantime, he is concentrating solely on this Saturday’s match with Real Madrid. (Daily Record)

Muirhead to MK Dons

Former Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is set to raid his old club for attacker Robbie Muirhead.

The ex-Kilmarnock prodigy scored twice as Hearts defeated Rangers in Neilson’s final game as manager at Tynecastle.

Muirhead would already be allowed to sign a pre-contract with MK Dons as his one-year contract with Hearts expires this summer. (Daily Express)

- Neilson has denied he’s interested in a move for Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain, saying there’s nothing in the story linking the 25-year-old with a switch to Stadium MK. (Daily Record)

Moult to the EPL?

Crystal Palace are poised to make a £500,000 offer for Motherwell striker Louis Moult.

The 24-year-old has banged in the goals since joining the Lanarkshire club at the beginning of last season and could become Sam Allardyce’s first signing at Selhurst Park.

Cardiff, Derby, Rotherham and Burton Albion are also said to be interested. (Talksport)

Espanyol renew interest

Spanish side Espanyol have renewed their interest in Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton after having a £6million knocked back last summer.

Since then, Bitton has dropped down the Celtic Park pecking order behind both Stuart Armstrong and Callum McGregor, and the situation is only likely to get worse for the 25-year-old with the likely arrival of Kouassi Eboue from Krasnador.

He’s also been linked with a move to Championship side Fulham, who are said to be preparing a £2million offer. (Daily Express)

World Cup winner hails Ibrox atmosphere

Juventus star Sami Khedira has claimed the greatest atmosphere he’s ever experienced in world football came in his Champions League debut away at Ibrox.

The German World Cup winner was part of the Stuttgart side who travelled to face Rangers in 2007. Khedira was blown away by the noise of the Ibrox support, which he described as “phenomenal”. (Daily Record)

Gauld back to Sporting

Scottish youngster Ryan Gauld has found himself the victim of a bizarre spat between Sporting boss Jorge Jesus and Vitoria Setubal, the Portuguese side he was on loan to.

Gauld is said to have been recalled by Sporting after their manager took the huff following a controversial exit in the League Cup to Vitoria side. (Daily Record)

Championship moves

- Ross County are on the verge of agreeing a deal to sign St Mirren defender Jason Naismith on a pre-contract. (The Star)

- Gavin Gunning has left Morton to sign for Grimsby Town. Gunning joined the Ton earlier this season on a short-term deal. (Various)

- John Rankin has signed for Queen of the South after successfully agreeing an early release from his contract at Falkirk. (Various)

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook