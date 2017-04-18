Rumour Mill: No conspiracy against Celtic | Mourinho to ignore Tierney advice | Ravanelli wants Dundee return

Former Celtic player and assistant manager Johan Mjallby insists there’s no conspiracy against the club from Scottish football referees, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is set to ignore advice from his scouts to sign Celtic’s Kieran Tierney, and Fabrizio Ravanelli wants to return to Dundee as manager.

No conspiracy against Celtic

Former Celtic defender Johan Mjallby has rubbished the idea that Scottish football referees have an agenda against the club. The Swede, who was also assistant to Neil Lennon at Parkhead, said he saw no evidence of it during his time as either a player or a coach at the club. This comes after Celtic were the victim of a late penalty decision in their 2-2 draw against Ross County. Mjallby says fans “needs to accept” that referees make mistakes. (Daily Record)

Mourinho to ignore Tierney advice

Jose Mourinho looks set to ignore recommendations from his scouts that he should move for Celtic star Kieran Tierney this summer. The Manchester United boss has identified left-back as one of the key positions to reinforce when the transfer window opens. With the club’s talent spotters pushing for a Tierney deal, Mourinho instead wishes to make a move for Monaco’s Benjamin Mendy despite a staggeringly high transfer fee. (Daily Record)

Ravanelli wants Dundee return

Legendary striker Fabrizio Ravanelli wants to return to former club Dundee as the successor to Paul Hartley in the managerial hotseat. Ravanelli had a brief period at the Dens Park side at the end of his playing career and he believes he has what it takes to keep Dundee in the top flight, saying he was “very interested” in the job. (Scottish Sun)

Hartley: I would have kept club up

Departing Dundee boss Paul Hartley insists he would have kept the club in the Ladbrokes Premiership. The former Hearts and Celtic midfielder was sacked yesterday following a run of seven straight defeats, though he insists he would have turned it around if given time. Dundee are now looking for a new boss to keep them in the Premiership. They currently sit in 11th place with five games to go. (Daily Record)

Referee chief: Cheaters will continue to con

SFA head of refereeing John Fleming believes only the introduction of video assistant referees will stop players from conning the match officials. Fleming wouldn’t criticise the action of Alex Schalk to dive for a late penalty against Celtic, saying the player is only taking advantage of what’s available to him under the current rules. (The Herald)

Rangers can’t complain

Peter Lovenkrands insists Rangers can have no complaints about Celtic captain Scott Brown’s disciplinary reprieve ahead of Sunday’s Old Firm Scottish Cup semi-final, insisting the Ibrox club would have had no hesitation in using the appeals system to their own advantage in a similar situation. Brown will be free to play at Hampden despite the straight red card he received at the end of Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Ross County in Dingwall which triggered an automatic two-match suspension. (The Scotsman)

Stevenson glad ‘adventure’ is over

Lewis Stevenson admits he and his Easter Road team-mates have been on something of an adventure – but it’s not one he’s keen to repeat in a hurry. Hibs’ longest serving player confessed to mixed emotions of joy and relief as the Capital club’s three-year exile in the Championship finally came to an end, Neil Lennon’s players taking the title with three games to spare with a stylish 3-0 win over Queen of the South. (Evening News)