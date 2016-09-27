Rumour Mill: Neil Warnock for St Mirren job | England to sack Allardyce | Manchester City ‘not favourites’ at Celtic

Neil Warnock will be interviewed by the St Mirren board for the vacant manager’s position, Manchester City star Fernandinho insists his side are not favourites for tomorrow’s match at Celtic Park, and England are set to sack Sam Allardyce after an investigation by the Telegraph.

Neil Warnock to interview with St Mirren

St Mirren will interview Neil Warnock for their vacant manager’s job.

The 67-year-old, who has managed 14 different clubs in England, has been without a job since leaving Rotherham United this summer. (The Herald)

Fernandinho: City not favourites

Manchester City star Fernandinho does not believe his side are favourites for tomorrow’s clash in the Champions League at Celtic Park.

The midfielder hailed Celtic as an “excellent team” and expects a “difficult game” in Glasgow’s East End. (Daily Record)

England set to sack Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce’s position at the England helm looks set to come to an abrupt end after the recently-appointed manager making a variety of controversial comments to undercover reporters.

An embarrassing Euro 2016 exit at the last-16 juncture to Iceland led to Roy Hodgson and his coaching staff’s immediate departure, with Allardyce announced as successor in July.However, just 67 days after being appointed, the 61-year-old’s role is in question after the Daily Telegraph’s investigations team secretly filmed him. (The Times)

Gordan Petric in St Mirren running

Former Dundee United, Hearts and Rangers centre back Gordan Petric has emerged as a surprising contender to become St Mirren’s next manager.

Alex Rae was binned by the club earlier this month and it is understood they are giving serious consideration to hiring Petric, who has built up an impressive CV in his native Serbia. (Daily Record)

Rossi keen to extend Hearts deal

Centre back Igor Rossi wishes to remain at Hearts for the next “three or four years” as he seeks to open up talks on a contract extension.

The Brazilian’s current deal at Tynecastle expires at the end of this season. (Evening News)

De Bruyne to miss Celtic clash

Kevin De Bruyne, the player widely hailed as the key factor in Manchester City’s perfect winning start to the season under Pep Guardiola, has been ruled out of tomorrow night’s Champions League showdown at Celtic Park.

The Belgian attacking midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in City’s 3-1 Premier League victory at Swansea City and is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks. (The Scotsman)

Souness: Rangers and Barton should make peace

Graeme Souness has urged Rangers to broker a peace with Joey Barton.

The former Ibrox boss is concerned by the state in which his old side find themselves after they suffered their latest setback at Pittodrie on Sunday. (The Scotsman)

Fans react with anger over SPFL prices

Fans of the four clubs in the Betfred Cup semi-finals have reacted in anger after being asked to fork out between £25 and £35 for tickets to the game.

The double-header takes place on 23 and 24 October as Celtic and Rangers face off a day before Aberdeen play Morton. (SPFL)

Rangers ‘will finish above Rangers’

Former Rangers defender Hugh Burns believes Rangers’ performance in the 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen shows the Ibrox club will finish ahead of their rivals in the league table.

Mark Warburton lost after James Maddison’s 90th minute free-kick gave the hosts all three points. (Daily Record)

Celtic great approves of team’s style

Fifteen games into his tenure as Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers has already passed what Bertie Auld regards as the litmus test for any team wearing the green and white hoops.

No conversation with Auld passes by without the Lisbon Lion stressing the need for Celtic to deliver entertainment in the grand tradition set by Jock Stein during the club’s halcyon days on the European stage. (The Scotsman)

