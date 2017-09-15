Rumour Mill: Neil Doncaster’s Rangers EBT letter | Rangers star has no interest in EBT row | new deal for Boyata

Neil Doncaster will face a questioning by the SPFL board about a letter sent to the SFA, Lee Wallace says he doesn’t know the meaning of the word “liquidation”, and Dedryck Boyata is set to be given a new deal at Celtic.

Neil Doncaster faces a grilling from the SPFL board. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Doncaster’s EBT heading

Neil Doncaster is set to be questioned by the SPFL board after a letter to the SFA wrongly interpreted the governing body’s intentions. The board had decided the best course of action was an independent review into how the demise of oldco Rangers was handled, but did not want to focus only on Rangers and their use of EBTs. However, Doncaster’s letter was headlined, “Independent review of use of tax avoidance schemes at Rangers FC and actions of Scottish football authorities”. (Daily Record)

Wallace doesn’t know meaning of liquidation

Lee Wallace has no interest in discussing the EBT row at the heart of Scottish football, saying to a reporter he doesn’t even know the meaning of the word “liquidation”. The Ibrox captain was asked about the ongoing row at Thursday’s press conference but denied any knowledge of the issue and quickly moved on. (Scottish Sun)

Rodgers wants new deal for Boyata

Brendan Rodgers is keen to get Dedryck Boyata tied down to a new contract after the club successfully negotiated new deals for Jozo Simunovic, Callum McGregor and captain Scott Brown. Boyata’s current deal expires in the summer of 2019. (The Herald)

Scotland sell out

Scotland have sold their full allocation of tickets for the upcoming clash with Slovenia. The final group game in the World Cup qualifying campaign will see Gordon Strachan’s men travel to Ljubljana next month, with the game taking place three days after the crunch home match with Slovakia. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic fans club together to pay fine

Celtic fans are clubbing together to pay the fine of a supporter who struck pitch invader John Hatton during the club’s Champions League clash with PSG. 61-year-old Tony Lavelle hit Hatton after the latter invaded the pitch to attack striker Kylian Mbappe. Lavelle was handed a £400 fine, though he avoided a football banning order or suspension from Celtic Park. (Belfast Live)

Aberdeen open McLean talks

Derek McInnes has opened talks with Kenny McLean about extending the midfielder’s contract beyond next summer but the Aberdeen manager is realistic about how difficult it will be to hold onto a player who has already been a transfer target for Rangers. Pedro Caixinha has made no secret of the fact that he wants to sign McLean. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers fears ground ban

Brendan Rodgers has expressed his concern at the effect any degree of stadium closure would have on Celtic’s prospects of making further progress in Europe this season. The nature of the offence, which potentially placed a player’s safety at risk, has raised the prospect Uefa may impose a partial closure of Celtic Park for the club’s next home European game against Bayern Munich. (The Scotsman)

Smith-Brown raring to go

Ashley Smith-Brown is ready to prove himself to Hearts fans after a nightmare start to his Tynecastle career. However, he admitted he doesn’t blame people for wondering where he has disappeared to since arriving on loan from Manchester City. Niggling groin and ankle injuries have seen the left-back play just 28 competitive minutes in Scotland. (Edinburgh News)

