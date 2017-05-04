Rumour Mill: Naismith keen on Rangers return | Balotelli hits back at Rodgers | Even split of cup final tickets

Former Ibrox striker could be on his way back to Glasgow, Mario Balotelli fires a sarcastic tweet in the direction of the Celtic manager and Aberdeen could get their hands on half the Scottish Cup final briefs.

Steven Naismith could swap Norwich for Rangers

Steven Naismith in action for Scotland. Picture: Michael Gillen

Scotland striker Steven Naismith would welcome a return to Rangers if his time at Norwich City comes to an end. The forward has two years left on his deal at Carrow Road but it was one of the club’s highest earners. The Norwich squad is being overhauled as they search for a new manager and come to terms with their failure to make the play-offs. Naismith, 30, left Rangers for Everton in 2012 after the Ibrox club were liquidated, angering some of the club’s supporters. (Daily Express)

Mario Balotelli has a sarcastic swipe at Brendan Rodgers

Mario Balotelli has had a dig at Brendan Rodgers over the Celtic manager’s joke that the striker is best player he has ever coached.

Rodgers, who signed Balotelli when he was boss of Liverpool, made the gag during an awards ceremony at Celtic on Tuesday night. The Italian international, who now plays for Nice, responded with a heavily sarcastic Twitter post which read: “Brendan Rodgers you are also the best manager I ever had. Amazing.” He added a cry-laughing emoji and a kiss. Balotelli struggled during his one season at Liverpool, scoring just one league goal. (Daily Mail)

Cup final tickets to be split 50-50

Celtic and Aberdeen fans are on course to get a 50-50 split of Scottish Cup final tickets. The SFA is expected to confirm this week that each club will get an equal allocation for the showpiece match at Hampden on 27 May. The sides are expected to received just shy of 20,000 tickets each, with the game expected to sell out quickly. Celtic have averaged crowds of around 55,000 for home games this season, while Aberdeen’s average gate is nearer the 13,000 mark. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager’s warning on racism

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has warned that Scottish football must remain vigilant on racism following the abuse directed at winger Scott Sinclair during Saturday’s 5-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox. Rodgers was shocked by the incident and although it is the first time he has come across racial abuse in Scotland, he has spoken of the need to continue the work on eradicating it completely from the game. (The Scotsman) Full story

Pedro Caixinha holds crunch talks with Rangers players

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has had what he calls his “most important meeting with teh players” in the aftermatch of the 5-1 defeat by Celtic at Ibrox. Caixinha said he is assessing the whole squad and deciding who should remain with the club for next season. (Daily Record)