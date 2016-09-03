Rumour Mill: Naismith hopes Euro envy fires up Scots | Wallace exits Scots squad for Gers| Celtic stars rake in £2m

Scotland striker Steven Naismith admits he was devastated after failing to reach France but the setback will fuel the Scotland squad’s determination to reach the Russia 2018.

Steven Naismith hopes Euro 2016 envy fires Scots to World Cup

Steven Naismith has discovered that being a campaign veteran with Scotland is a bruising experience. By his own frank admission, the country’s international footballers found themselves in a “bad place” this summer.

But while failure to reach the Euro 2016 finals initially left him in despair, Naismith believes being the only home nation to miss out on the tournament in France can ultimately prove a source of inspiration in the quest to reach the 2018 World Cup finals. (The Scotsman)

Celtic stars set to rake in £2m from Champions League bonus

Celtic bosses are to pay out nearly £2million in bonuses to Brendan Rodgers and his squad following their Champions League qualification with further cash incentives offered for continued success. (The Sun)

Wallace pulls out of qualifier and joins Gers trip

Late call-up Lee Wallace has pulled out of the Scotland squad ahead of their opening World Cup qualifier against Malta. Wallace has pulled out, reportedly because of a muscle strain, and has travelled with his club team-mates to Belfast for Linfield player Jamie Mulgrew’s testimonial game. (The Scotsman)

Robbie Neilson says empty training ground is sign of success

Robbie Neilson has insisted Hearts’ near empty training ground proves the great progress his side have made. Jack Hamilton, Callum Paterson and Tony Watt are with Scotland while John Souttar, Sam Nicholson and Liam Smith are away with the U-21s. (The Sun)

Hibs boss Lennon runs rule over right back Modelski

Neil Lennon has revealed there could be further arrivals at Easter Road even though the transfer window is shut, with Hibs having taken Polish defender Filip Modelski on trial. (Evening News)

Sbragia anger at Macedonia play-acting

Scotland Under-21 coach Ricky Sbragia blasted the Macedonians for “diabolical” and “ungentlemanly” behaviour after his side’s European Championship qualification hopes were effectively ended at Tynecastle tonight. (Evening News)

Common, Ambrose & Ajer out of Celtic squad

Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers has left Kris Commons, Efe Ambrose and Kristoffer Ajer out of his 24-man Champions League squad. (Daily Record)

Strachan still has passion for Scotland job, insists McGhee

Another qualifying campaign – Scotland’s tenth since they last reached a major finals – starts tomorrow in Malta against a backdrop of dissatisfaction, possibly even rumbling discontent.

Among the most serious concerns is the contention the manager himself has lost interest. But this has been fiercely denied by his assistant Mark McGhee, who insists Gordon Strachan is still “red hot for it”. (The Scotsman)

Former Scotland keeper Alan Rough says Craig Gordon has been hung out to dry

Alan Rough believes Craig Gordon has been hung out to dry by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. (Daily Record)

IN BRIEF

-Jamie Mulgrew insists Rangers manager Mark Warburton is using his testimonial match as vital preparation for the Old Firm clash.

-Gateshead boss Neil Aspin believes Motherwell pulled off a coup landing Ryan Bowman

-Former Rangers star Rino Gattuso has made a dramatic return as Pisa coach after resigning in protest one month ago.

