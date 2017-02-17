Rumour Mill: Muscat in line for Rangers job | Celtic keen on Bain | Murty ‘to be his own man’

Kevin Muscat is among the contenders to take over from Mark Warburton at Rangers, Scott Bain is being tracked by Celtic, and Graeme Murty vows to be his own man prior to his second game as interim Rangers boss.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Former Rangers defender Kevin Muscat is in contention to be the club's next manager. Picture: SNS

Muscat to Rangers?

Rangers have included former defender Kevin Muscat on the shortlist for a new manager to replace Mark Warburton.

The former Australian international spent a season at Ibrox in 2002-03 and has enjoyed success with Melbourne Victory in his first ever managerial role.

As a player he was known as being a tough, uncompromising sort of defender who would sometimes let his temper get the best of him. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic keen on Bain

Dundee are likely to sell goalkeeper Scott Bain this summer after the 25-year-old rejected a new deal to remain at Dens Park past 2018.

If they do, Celtic are poised to snap him up. The Parkhead side are admirers of the stopper, who many view as a future Scotland international.

MK Dons are also said to be interested. (Daily Record)

Murty to be his own man

Interim boss Graeme Murty says he will not try to emulate Mark Warburton as he gets set to take charge of his first Ladbrokes Premiership encounter against Dundee on Sunday.

The former Scotland international was pushed into the role of caretaker after Warburton exited Ibrox last Friday.

He’s been told he’ll be in the position for the “foreseeable future” and could stay on until the end of the campaign with a director of football coming in to help. (Daily Record)

READ MORE - How Aberdeen have overtaken Rangers as favourites for second

Rodgers: ‘Fragmented’ Rangers could put off managers

Brendan Rodgers says that managers in England could be put off the Rangers job by the “fragmented” structure at the Ibrox club.

Celtic manager Rodgers expressed “disappointment” for former Rangers boss Mark Warburton, his assistant David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland after their controversial departures from Ibrox.

Rodgers claimed the good work they had done in getting Rangers into the Premiership and the Scottish Cup final had been too quickly forgotten. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers has empathy for McGhee

Brendan Rodgers insists he has empathy for Motherwell boss Mark McGhee after the experienced manager was sent to the stands in his side’s 7-2 loss at Aberdeen - an incident filmed by a Dons fan which McGhee took exception to.

Although, Rodgers doesn’t think it’s something he’ll have a problem with himself as he tries his utmost to remain calm during games in order to spot tactical wrinkles to take advantage of. (The Scotsman)

Lennon just wants to win

Neil Lennon isn’t fussed about winning admirers, the Hibernian head coach just wants to win matches.

Determined to make it to the Championship finishing line first and set on progressing to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup when Hibernian welcome Hearts to Easter Road next week, he says it would be ideal if his team could do both while playing entertaining football but says he will settle for the right results, regardless how his men get them. (The Scotsman)

Stokes to pay Elvis impersonator

Footballer Anthony Stokes has been ordered to pay an Elvis impersonator €230,000 (£196,000) for headbutting him in a nightclub.

The former Hibs striker had already agreed to give his victim €30,000 for breaking his nose and two of his teeth and faces the second payout after being sued in the High Court in Dublin. (The Scotsman)

Ciftci to Poland

Nadir Ciftci has sealed a loan deal to Polish side Pogon Szczecin for the remainder of the season.

The striker was a substitute in Celtic’s 6-0 win over Inverness CT last weekend in the Scottish Cup, though it was only his fourth appearance of the campaign and second since July. (The Scotsman)

Cowie a doubt

Don Cowie is an injury doubt for Hearts ahead of tomorrow’s Premiership match with Inverness.

The midfielder is nursing sore ribs after a bruising challenge from Hibs’ Darren McGregor at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Hearts coaching staff are hopeful he declares himself fit but will not risk him if he is not 100 per cent. (Evening News)

- Dundee could be without centre-backs Julen Extabeguren and Kosta Gadzhalov when they take on Rangers this Sunday, while Ross County is a major doubt for Ross County’s clash with St Johnstone. (Various)