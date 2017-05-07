Rumour Mill: Murray is man to save Rangers | Celtic braced for Tierney bids | Hearts in market for Scottish talent

Kris Boyd believes former chairman David Murray could be the man to save Rangers, Brendan Rodgers admits Celtic are expecting offers for Kieran Tierney, and Ian Cathro insists Hearts are looking to recruit more Scottish and British players this summer.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Sir David Murray. Picture: John Devlin

Boyd believes Murray can save Rangers

Kris Boyd has backed Sir David Murray to return to Ibrox and restore the club to former glories. Boyd made the argument in his column for the Scottish Sun, believing the former Rangers chief was not as much to blame as others for the demise of the club in 2012. Boyd feels Murray would happily return in order to restore his reputation and that he’d have the club challenging Celtic for the Ladbrokes Premiership title once again. (Scottish Sun)

READ MORE - Rangers’ Pedro Caixinha puts Barrie McKay at top of agenda

Rodgers ready for Tierney bids

Brendan Rodgers says it’s only natural that some of Europe’s biggest clubs will be interested in signing Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney this summer. The 19-year-old has impressed once again this season, earning a nomination for the PFA Young Player of the Year award and playing a big part as Celtic chase the treble. Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal are all said to be considering a bid for the £15m-rated defender. (Mail on Sunday)

READ MORE - Brendan Rodgers gets teenage kicks in Celtic stroll

Cathro: Hearts in market for British players

Hearts boss Ian Cathro has revealed that the Tynecastle club are looking to add Scottish and British players to the squad this summer. One of the many criticisms levelled at the club since Cathro’s arrival has been the business conducted in the January transfer window. A number of foreign imports arrived and following the Scottish Cup defeat to Hibs, it was suggested the club had lost its Scottish identity. Cathro says it was easier to secure foreign talent in January, but the club are very much looking to add a British core to the line-up in the summer. (Scottish Sun)

Caixinha confirms no honeymoon for Wallace

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has confirmed that captain Lee Wallace will have to return to the club for pre-season training just two days after getting married on 11 June. It means the Scottish international, who’ll be getting hitched a day after the national team takes on England at Hampden Park, will have to cancel his honeymoon. “Life is not perfect for any of us,” said the Rangers manager. (Sunday Mail)

READ MORE - Celtic fans say no to racism and show support for Scott Sinclair

Rangers need more muscle

Rangers don’t have enough combative players, according to Pedro Caixinha. Having viewed his group of players closely over the past two months, the Portuguese manager believes the first-team squad needs to get stronger. He also had a damning indictment of Mark Warburton’s squad building, saying that goalkeeper is the only position he doesn’t have to drastically improve this summer. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland under-21s considering McTominay

Scotland under-21s are considering a call-up for Manchester United youngster Scott McTominay. The 20-year-old attacker has recently been involved in the first-team squad. Though born in Lancaster, McTominay says he feels “more Scottish than English”. (Scottish Sun)

READ MORE - Sunshine on Leith as Hibs celebrate with title party