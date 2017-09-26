Rumour Mill: Moussa Dembele fitness | Celtic Europe’s best passing side | Billy Gilmour nets stunner

Brendan Rodgers has hinted that Moussa Dembele is not yet ready to start for Celtic in crucial games, Celtic have been named as the best passing side in Europe, and ex-Rangers kid Billy Gilmour has netted a stunning goal for Chelsea’s under-18s.

Moussa Dembele fitness

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has hinted that striker Moussa Dembele is not yet ready to start big games after working his way back from a hamstring injury. The Frenchman is in contention for a place in the side to face Anderlecht, though Rodgers’ words would indicate Leigh Griffiths will continue to lead the attack, with Dembele an option from the substitutes bench. (Daily Mail)

Celtic are Europe’s best passing team

Celtic are currently the top ranked passing team in Europe according to football data company InStat. Brendan Rodgers’ side are leading in total possession (70.8 per cent), average number of passes per match (659) and average possession duration (23.5 seconds). Aberdeen and Hibs also appeared on the list, in 45th and joint-73rd respectively, while Rangers made it into joint-87th. (Daily Record)

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has only recently returned from a hamstring injury. Picture: PA

Billy Gilmour goal

Ex-Rangers youth prospect Billy Gilmour has netted another terrific goal for Chelsea’s under-18s. The 16-year-old took the ball from a quick free-kick, turned and belted it past the goalkeeper from 25 yards, helping the Blues to a 5-0 victory over Swansea. (Daily Record)

Strachan unsure of future

Gordon Strachan has admitted he is uncertain of his future as Scotland manager, irrespective of the outcome of the final two 2018 World Cup Group F qualifiers Strachan’s contract will expire at the end of the campaign in which Scotland almost certainly require maximum points from the games against Slovakia and Slovenia to claim second spot in the group and a place in the play-offs. (The Scotsman)

Lennon unsure of Celtic tactics

Neil Lennon admits he has a lot of hard thinking to do as he attempts to plot a way to end former club Celtic’s astonishing run of 57 games unbeaten against Scottish opposition. Lennon will enjoy an emotional return to the east end of Glasgow on Saturday but, he insisted, that will last only 30 seconds before he gets down to business. (Evening News)

McIntyre shocked by County departure

Jim McIntyre was shocked and disappointed after being told by Ross County chief Roy McGregor that his services were no longer required at the Hampden club. The head coach, along with assistant Billy Dodds, was sacked on Monday morning following a poor start to the 2017/18 league season. McIntyre, who won the 2016 League Cup with the club, felt he deserved more time to turn things around. (Scottish Sun)

Levein excited about Milinkovic

Hearts manager Craig Levein is excited about the prospect of unleashing David Milinkovic on a more regular basis. The Serbian winger has caught the eye in his three substitute outings since arriving at Tynecastle on a season-long loan from Genoa on transfer-deadline day. Against Partick Thistle on Saturday, the 23-year-old marked his latest lively display by delivering a fine in-swinging cross to set up Ross Callachan for a late equaliser. (Edinburgh News)

Jones stunned by national team call

Jordan Jones says he was stunned to hear from national team boss Michael O’Neill after being called up to the Northern Ireland squad for the first time in his career. Jones will join the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Germany and Norway after impressive for Kilmarnock over the previous 14 months. (Scottish Sun)

