Rumour Mill: Motherwell want Rangers ace in swap for Moult | Tierney rejected Arsenal | Hibs lead race to sign Murray

Motherwell want £500k and winger Michael O’Halloran from Rangers in exchange for striker Louis Moult, Kieran Tierney has revealed that a quick chat with Brendan Rodgers convinced him to reject Arsenal, and Hibs are favourites to sign Dundee United striker Simon Murray.

Motherwell want O’Halloran for Moult

Motherwell will demand a £500k fee and the signing of Michael O’Halloran from Rangers if they are to allow striker Louis Moult to move to Ibrox. The 25-year-old netted 18 goals this past season despite missing significant time through injury and has only one year remaining on his current deal. O’Halloran has fallen out of the first-team picture at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun)

Tierney rejected Arsenal

Kieran Tierney has revealed that a 10-minute chat with new Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers convinced him to stay at Parkhead last summer and reject a £10million move from Arsenal. The English Premier League side wanted to sign Tierney following a highly impressive debut season, but the young Scottish international says he’s not bothered about “the money factor” and is happy with life at Celtic Park. (Daily Record)

Hibs lead race to sign Murray

Hibs are favourites to land Dundee United striker Simon Murray. The 25-year-old is out of contract this summer and is also wanted by Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle and St Johnstone. Murray has scored 18 goals this season, including netting in every match of Dundee United’s play-off run so far as the Terrors look to return to the top flight at the first time of asking. (Scottish Sun)

Kilmarnock want Broadfoot

Lee McCulloch is looking to make former Rangers team-mate Kirk Broadfoot his first signing after being instilled as the permanent successor to Lee Clark as manager of Kilmarnock. The 32-year-old Broadfoot is currently a Rotherham United player, though he made only four appearances last season. The ex-Scottish international is said to be open to a return north, though Rotherham would have to agree to release the defender from the final year of his contract. (Scottish Sun)

County slap £1m price tag on Boyce

Ross County assistant boss Billy Dodds has claimed clubs will have to offer £1million in order to sign striker Liam Boyce this summer. The 26-year-old finished the season as the leading scorer in the top flight with 23 goals. Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen are all said to be interested in the player, who has one year left on his current contract. (The Herald)

McLeish: Lay off Jack

Alex McLeish has told Aberdeen fans to lay off captain Ryan Jack. The midfielder has become a target for a section of the support following his decision to leave the club when his contract expires. The 25-year-old is expected to sign for boyhood heroes Rangers once he becomes a free agent and that has also displeased some hardcore fans, who jeered the midfielder when he was introduced at Firhill. McLeish believes the support should be more understanding. (The Scotsman)

Falkirk release seven

Falkirk first team players Luke Leahy, Bob McHugh and Fraser Aird have left the club. The Bairns announced the players would not be signing new contracts in a web statement late this afternoon. Also leaving the dressing room will be youth players Lewis McMinn, Kyle Johnson and Cameron Eadie, while club captain David McCracken will not be part of next year’s playing squad. (Falkirk Herald)

Gilligan quits Rangers board

John Gilligan has decided to step down from the board of Rangers International Football Club PLC. Gilligan was part of the consortium which helped Dave King take control of the club in March 2015. In a statement, King thanked Gilligan for his efforts and says the former director will now concentrate on his own personal business and family life. (Various)

