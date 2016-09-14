Rumour Mill: Messi the greatest ‘in every position,’ says Barca boss

Messi the greatest in ‘every position’ says Barca boss after 7-0 mauling of Celtic/Scott Brown brands second-half display ‘unacceptable’/Rangers’ worst start to the season for 27 years

Messi greatest ‘in every position’ says Barcelona boss

Lionel Messi was hailed as the greatest player in the world “in every position” by his Barcelona manager Luis Enrique after the Argentine scored a hat-trick to create another record in the thumping win over Celtic. Messi, 29, became the first player in European Cup history to score six hat-tricks as he bagged his 40th career treble for club and country in Barca’s 7-0 win, their biggest European Cup win. It was also Celtic’s heaviest ever defeat in the competition. Enrique said: ““Messi plays with complete freedom and he can change his position as he wants. He’s the best in the world in every position.” (The National)

Celtic skipper: Second-half display ‘unacceptable’

Celtic skipper Scott Brown says his side’s second-half display in the 7-0 hammering by Barcelona in the Nou Camp was “unacceptable”.

Brown said: “It’s the second half that we’re really disappointed with. To lose five goals in 45 minutes is unacceptable. Everyone is disappointed in that changing room.” (BBC)

Rangers’ worst start to league season for 27 years

Rangers have made their worst start to a league season for 27 years under Mark Warburton, whose side has taken just eight points from their first five Premiership games, leaving them with a goal difference of -2.

Even French flop Paul Le Guen did better than that. His team managed to take nine points from the same number of fixtures in 2006 but he was binned midway through the season.

You need to go back to 1989/90 to find a worse situation. Graeme Souness’s side began by losing 1-0 at home to St Mirren and 2-0 away to Hibs, They were bottom of the table before drawing 1-1 against Celtic at Parkhead and a 1-0 home win over Aberdeen was followed by a 2-2 draw with Dundee at Ibrox. However, they still went on to win a second successive title. (Daily Record)

Ross County boss warns side to beware ‘wounded animal’

Jim McIntyre has warned his Ross County side to beware a Rangers backlash when they visit Ibrox for the first time in their 87-year history on Saturday.

McIntyre watched Rangers suffer bitter humiliation in a 5-1 defeat at Celtic Park and knew it would only make it tougher for Ross County at Ibrox. He said: “Rangers will certainly be busting a gut to show their fans a reaction. Whichever Old Firm team loses, whenever, it is a devastating result for them. But the manner of how they lost on Saturday means we should beware the wounded animal.” (Daily Record)

Caley boss looks to bring in one more player

Caley Thistle manager Richie Foran is hoping to bring in one more player outwith the transfer window. Foran made seven summer additions after succeeding John Hughes as Inverness manager at the end of last season, including the deadline-day signings of St Johnstone defender Brad McKay and on-loan Fulham midfielder Larnell Cole.

Although Foran is content with the squad at his disposal, the Irishman hopes he will have the flexibility to add a further free agent should he feel it is necessary prior to the next transfer window in January. Foran said: “I’m delighted with the squad. There might be room for one more – maybe. (Press and Journal)

Wright hails Easton signing

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has praised the performances of left-back Brian Easton. The former Hamilton, Burnley and Dundee player has been a stalwart since he joined up at McDiarmid Park.

“He’s been a good signing, a consistently good performer and I’m pleased with him,” said Wright. (Dundee Telegraph)

