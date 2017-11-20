Rumour Mill: McLeish new favourite for Rangers job | Celtic to spend in January | Rangers eye double signing

Alex McLeish is the new favourite to become manager of Rangers, Brendan Rodgers reveals he’ll look to spend in January, and Rangers eye the double loan signing of Ethan Hamilton and Scott McTominay.

Alex McLeish previously spent four-and-a-half years at Rangers. Picture: Ian Rutherford

McLeish now favourite for Rangers job

Alex McLeish is the new favourite to be manager of Rangers, according to the bookmakers. Derek McInnes, the previous favourite, has slipped down into second place at 7/4 to succeed Pedro Caixinha, with McLeish moving up to 11/8. (Various)

- McInnes is also a leading contender to become the new manager at West Brom as current boss Tony Pulis nears the sack. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers eye Manchester United kids

Rangers are pondering January transfer window loan moves for midfielders Ethan Hamilton and Scott McTominay. The Manchester United youngsters have been watched by the new Ibrox scouting team with director of football Mark Allen keen to bring the pair to the club for the remainder of the season. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic to spend in January

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that he’s looking to spend in the January transfer window to bolster his squad ahead of next season’s Champions League qualifiers. The Celtic boss will likely be without Tom Rogic, Mikael Lustig, Cristian Gamboa and Erik Sviatchenko for the opening games as the players are set to feature at the World Cup. (Daily Record)

Hearts make profit

Hearts have posted a profit of £2.3million for the financial year ending June 2017 despite the ongoing construction of the new main stand. Hearts spent £6.9million on the stand before June 2017, with around £8million to be used to redevelop Tynecastle in the current financial year, but were helped by a £2.5million gift from an unknown benefactor. (Deadline News)

Paterson’s fee revealed

Hearts made £384,000 from Callum Paterson’s move from the club to Cardiff City. The Scotland right-back was out of contract in the summer, but Hearts were due compensation because of the player’s age. The club could have made around double that amount had Paterson been sold in the January window, but a knee injury at the end of December put paid to his season. (Deadline News)

Hibs lose £300,000

Hibs today revealed the cost of their final season in the Championship, the Easter Road club racking up a loss of almost £300,000 in the last financial year. However, while admitting the figure falls “some way short” of their target to at least break even, chairman Rod Petrie insists the results, which were dropping through shareholders’ letterboxes this morning, were “satisfactory”. (Evening News)

Archibald furious

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald accused the Scottish Professional Football League of a dereliction of duty in failing to prevent the uncertainty which surrounded the re-opening of Tynecastle. The Firhill club were furious at the delays in Hearts receiving the go-ahead to stage yesterday’s Premiership fixture. (The Scotsman)