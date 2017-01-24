Rumour Mill: McKay won’t have head turned | Aberdeen chase Easton & Christie | Cathro left red-faced

Barrie McKay won’t be distracted by rumoured interest from the Bundesliga, Aberdeen are looking to bolster their squad with moves for Ryan Christie and Brian Easton, and Ian Cathro has been left red-faced after it emerged Hearts set the date for their Scottish Cup replay with Raith Rovers.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

McKay won’t be distracted

Rangers centre-back Danny Wilson insists wanted teammate Barrie McKay will not be distracted by a potential big-money move to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

The young winger is said to be interesting the German side, who are poised to make a £6million move. However, Wilson, who went through a similar situation earlier in his career, backs McKay to stay focused on the task of getting Rangers into Europe. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen chase duo

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is looking to further strengthen his squad with moves for St Johnstone full-back Brian Easton and Ryan Christie of Celtic.

Easton has only six months left on his current deal on McDiarmid Park and Aberdeen would be able to offer the 28-year-old a pre-contract. Meanwhile, Christie would be available on loan from the Ladbrokes Premiership league leaders. (HITC/Daily Express)

- McInnes has also hailed the signing of Graeme Shinnie to a one-year extension as important a signing as any he’ll make in the January window. (Press & Journal)

Cathro left red-faced

Less than 24 hours after Ian Cathro complained about the timing of Hearts’ Scottish Cup fourth round replay of Raith Rovers, it has emerged the Tynecastle club themselves picked the date for the return fixture.

The young manager stated that the quick turnaround, with Hearts due to host their Kirkcaldy opponents just three days after Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Stark’s Park, “doesn’t make sense”. Although, it was a date preferred by his bosses at Hearts, who were asked for their input as home side. (Daily Record)

Allan earns reprieve

Scott Allan has surprisingly forced his way back into contention at Rotherham United after it seemed his season-long loan was going to be cut short by the Yorkshire club.

New boss Paul Warne had told the 25-year-old he had no future at the club and rumours swirled he was poised to return to Celtic. However, after impressing in training, Allan earned a place in the squad for Saturday’s trip to Newcastle, and he came off the bench with 15 minutes to go. (Yorkshire Post)

Foster to miss Celtic clash

St Johnstone will be without the services of ex-Rangers defender Richard Foster when they travel to Celtic Park tomorrow night.

The 31-year-old is serving a one-game suspension, though Saints will welcome back Murray Davidson who missed Saturday’s win over Stenhousemuir through illness. (Evening Telegraph)

Brown urged to be selfish

Brendan Rodgers has urged Celtic captain Scott Brown to look after number one as he considers whether to continue to make himself available for Scotland selection.

Brown retired from international football at the start of this season. However, the 31-year-old midfielder agreed to return to Scotland manager Gordon Strachan’s squad for the World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley in November.

Brown has since been agonising over whether that was a one-off reprise of his Scotland career or whether he will commit himself further. (The Scotsman)

Thistle to sign Keown

Partick Thistle are ready to bolster their defence with a move for Reading centre-back Niall Keown.

The 21-year-old is son of former Arsenal defender and Match of the Day pundit Martin Keown, and looks set to join the Firhill club on loan for the remainder of the season. (Evening Times)

Falkirk put price tag on youngster

Falkirk have put a £750,000 price tag on youngster Tony Gallacher, who is wanted by Celtic along with a sea of other big clubs.

Scouts from Manchester City and Liverpool watched the 17-year-old left-back last week, while Stoke City had a £100,000 offer rejected in the summer. (Daily Mail)

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook