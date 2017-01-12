Rumour Mill: McGinn won’t go to Hearts | Coach role for Toure | Rangers winger in demand

Aberdeen boss says he would be surprised if Niall McGinn moves to Hearts, Brendan Rodgers wants Kolo Toure to join the Celtic coaching staff and Rangers’ Michael O’Halloran looks to be on his way out of Ibrox.

McInnes would be surprised if McGinn joined Hearts

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says he would be “very surprised” if Niall McGinn joined Hearts. Craig Levein, the Gorgie club’s director of football, has inquired about the winger who is out of contract at the end of the season and free to talk to other clubs. McInnes believes that if McGinn chooses to remain in Scotland he will stay with Aberdeen. (Various)

Rangers winger O’Halloran in demand

Rangers attacker Michael O’Halloran is wanted by four Premiership sides, including his former club St Johnstone. The winger has fallen down the pecking order at Ibrox and manager Mark Warburton would be willing to let him go despite signing him less than a year ago. Rangers would consider a loan deal. (Daily Record)

Kolo Toure lined up for coaching role at Celtic

Brendan Rodgers wants to speak to Kolo Toure about a coaching role at Celtic. The 35-year-old defender’s contract expires at the end of the season and the Celtic boss sees a role for the Ivory Coast international at the club where he could utilise his big-game mentality and vast experience. (Various)

Cardiff inquire about Aberdeen winger

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has revealed that Cardiff have inquired about the availability of Dons winger Jonny Hayes. McInnes says he has fielded a call from Neil Warnock, boss of the Welsh club, but claims Aberdeen do not need to sell. However, if the club were to receive an offer that “really blows you away” they would have to consider it. Hayes has 18 months left on his deal. (Various)

Dons captain urged to sign new deal

McInnes has also called on Dons captain Ryan Jack to show the club some loyalty by signing a new deal. The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season but McInnes would like him to stay at Aberdeen after the club stood by him through recent injury problems. (Various)

Paterson told to stay with Hearts

Hearts defender Callum Paterson has been told not to gamble with his career and sign a new contract with the Tynecastle club. Paterson is out for up to ten months with a serious knee injury but is out of contract at the end of the season. He had hoped to move to England but former Hearts favourite Jimmy Sandison has urged to sign a new deal with the Edinburgh club while he regains his fitness. (The Scotsman)

Toral to be unveiled by Rangers

Jon Toral is expected to be unveiled by Rangers on Friday. The loan deal for Arsenal’s Spanish midfielder is still awaiting international clearance after the player underwent a medical on Wednesday. (The Sun)

Winger faces Ibrox exit

Canadian international winger Fraser Aird is poised to leave Rangers for Falkirk. Aird has not featured for the Ibrox side this season. (The Sun)

Dundee want Manchester City midfielder

Dundee want to sign Manchester City midfielder Jack Byrne on loan. The Republic of Ireland under-21 international spent the first half of the season on loan at Blackburn but Dundee boss Paul Hartley wants to bring him to Dens. (The Sun)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Scotland under-21 international Islam Feruz has joined Swindon on loan from Chelsea. It’s his sixth loan move.

• Ex-Hibs and Inverness boss John Hughes is in the frame for the Northampton job.

• Inverness look set to get the go-ahead to keep Fulham’s Larnell Cole on loan for the rest of the season.

• Kilmarnock want Aberdeen’s Miles Storey on loan.

• Ex-Rangers and Aberdeen defender David Robertson is the new boss of Indian second-tier side Real Kashmir.

• Mixu Paatelainen is helping out Port Vale as an adviser.

