Rumour Mill: McCoist didn’t vote on bid to weaken Ashley | Gent want Celtic stopper | Hearts eye trio

Ally McCoist failed to vote on key resolution at Rangers agm, Scott Brown eyes winning run and Rangers' super-sub Joe Dodoo is tipped to kick on ...

McCoist didn’t vote on Resolution 11

Rangers legend Ally McCoist did not give his support to Dave King’s attempt to weaken Mike Ashley’s influence at Ibrox, as the ex-manager failed to vote on Resolution 11.

King was looking to introduce a new share issue where the Ibrox board would have control over who invested in the club. This would have diluted the stake owned by Ashley and the Easdale brothers to around eight per cent.

Instead, the resolution failed to pass by one per cent. McCoist, who owns 1.25 per cent of the club, did not cast his vote. (Daily Record)

Rodgers: This is just the beginning

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is targeting many more trophies as Celtic manager following the 3-0 win over Aberdeen at Hampden yesterday in the Betfred Cup final. The Hoops manager, speaking after lifting the club’s 100th piece of silverware, said: “We have got to look at the next one, to start of the next century of trophies. That will be important for us and the club.” (Various)

Celtic can win every single game, says Brown

Celtic captain Scott Brown explained that manager Brendan Rodgers has instilled so much belief in the Celtic squad that they feel they can win every game domestically. Brown said: “We’ll see how it goes, but dominating every competition is our plan. We want to win everything. I’ve always wanted that, but now I actually believe we can win every single game we play so doing the treble would be lovely.” (The Scotsman)

Gent track Celtic goalkeeper

Belgian outfit Gent are keeping tabs on Celtic’s reserve goalkeeper Logan Bailly. The 30-year-old, who has dropped down to third in the pecking order since being signed by Ronny Deila last season, is keen to sample first-team football and could move back to his home country, as he still harbours hopes of breaking back into the Belgium squad. (The Sun)

Aberdeen ‘can get back to another final’

Dejected Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insisted the Dons can get back to Hampden this season and taste silverware. McInnes’ men were totally outplayed by Celtic in the Betfred Cup final, but McInnes stated: “I believe we can get back to another cup final this year in the Scottish Cup and I think we can use this sobering experience to help us.” (Various)

Jack sets sights on Rangers

Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack has trained his sights on Rangers after the Dons’ defeat to Celtic. Claiming the Dons will come back stronger than ever, the midfielder eyed getting back to winning ways when Aberdeen travel to Ibrox on Saturday on league duty and said: “We have a great team spirit. I have no doubt that when we turn up at Ibrox at 3pm on Saturday we will be ready to play and ready to put things right.” (Various)

Dodoo tipped to push on

Rangers defender Danny Wilson has tipped match-winner Joe Dodoo to kick on and cement his spot in the Gers’ first-team. The summer signing from Leicester came on a sub as the Ibrox men trailed Partick 1-0 before scoring twice to earn a 2-1 victory. Wilson said: “Joe is a composed player. He has done well and this is a platform for him to kick on. He works so hard every day and he just hasn’t had as much game-time as he would have wanted.” (Various)

Hearts eye trio in transfer window

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson has been given permission by the Tynecastle board to sign up to three players in the January transfer window. “I expect there to be a bit of movement in January – two or three out and two or three in, possibly,” Neilson said. “It depends what we get and what we can do.” (Edinburgh Evening News)

Gym work pays off for Wighton

Dundee rising star Craig Wighton has revealed that extra gym work is the reason why he is starting to thrive in the Dees first-team. The 19-year-old scored against Inverness as Dundee climbed off the foot of the Premiserhip table woth a 2-1 win. Wighton said: “I am in the gym most days getting stronger. I will keep that going as it has definitely helped since the start of the season. It’s really paying off now.” (Various)

