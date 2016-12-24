Rumour Mill: Marseille want Ambrose | Cathro blasts Hearts | Warburton won’t rush Rossiter

Efe Ambrose set for Marseille switch; Ian Cathro tells Hearts players to ‘grow up’ after chucking two-goal lead at Dens and Mark Warburton confident Jordan Rossiter has a big future at Rangers

Ambrose hints at Marseille move

Celtic defender Efe Ambrose could be on his way to France, with Marseille reportedly keen on taking the out-of-favour Hoops defender to Ligue 1.

The Nigerian stopper is out of contract in the summer, and snubbed a move to Standard Liege during the last transfer window.

But he told the Scottish Sun: “Yes, I have had contact with Marseille. It’s nothing concrete yet but we will know more in the coming days.” (Scottish Sun)

Cathro pleads with Hearts to ‘grow up’

Hearts boss Ian Cathro has told his players to grow up - after watching them squander a two-goal lead away to Dundee.

A Jamie Walker penalty and a goal from Callum Paterson put Hearts in the driving seat shortly after half time, but goals from Darren O’Dea, Paul McGowan and a 93rd minute winner from Marcus Haber handed Dundee an unlikely victory.

Cathro admitted: “Ultimately, we were entirely in control of the game and we threw it away. I think I’ve got all the lessons I need. We’ve all got to grow. Everybody’s got to have a part of the leadership.” (Evening News)

Warburton ‘won’t rush Rossiter’

Mark Warburton has insisted he won’t rush Jordan Rossiter back from injury, and reckons the former Liverpool kid can be a star at Rangers for years to come.

Rossiter last played for the Gers in a 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock back in August, sustaining an injury on international duty and then twice breaking down as he neared a comeback.

Rangers boss Warburton said: “He has had niggling injuries and we have to find out the root cause of them, simple as that. He has a fantastic future and he will be here for years to come.” (Daily Record)

Dembele and Tierney ‘worth £50m’

Chris Sutton has claimed Celtic should look to recoup £50 million for Moussa Dembele and Kieran Tierney.

Former Hoops striker Sutton believes Scottish football has been getting ripped off, and said in his Daily Record column: “If I were [Brendan Rodgers], I’d be wanting £30 million for Dembele and £20 million for Tierney.“

In lambasting the atittude from England to the Scottish leagues, the footballer-turned-pundit believes it’s ‘sad’ that Manchester City could sign Virgil van Dijk for £50 million when Celtic got a fraction of that price from Southampton. (Daily Record)

Burnley could pull plug on Barton deal

Burnley could U-turn on their decision to sign Joey Barton on a deal until the end of the season after the former Rangers midfielder was charged by the FA for misconduct in relation to betting.

The ex-Newcastle and QPR star is alleged to have placed more than 1200 bets over a 10-year period, and was handed a one-match ban by the SFA for betting on 44 matches including Celtic’s tie with Barcelona. (Various)

Australia boss tells Rogic to stay at Celtic

Australia boss Ange Postecoglou has urged Tom Rogic to stay at Celtic and reject a move to the English Premier League.

Postecoglou said: “The key for Tommy is that he just keeps progressing. I know he’s happy at Celtic. And, of course, Celtic are a big club, they play in the Champions League and they’re doing really well in their domestic league.

“So, if that continues and he keeps progressing, he’ll be doing fine.” (Various)

Hanlon reveals pain of relegation kept him at Hibs

Hibernian defender Paul Hanlon has revealed that one of the reasons he extended his stay at Easter Road was to help eradicate the pain of relegation by helping the club back to Scottish football’s top flight.

Boyhood Hibs fan Hanlon, who has made 300 appearances for the Leith side, admits he considered leaving Hibs after winning the Scottish Cup to ‘try something new’ but decided to stay on.

Hanlon enthused: “I’m delighted with the decision I made. It was just before the new manager came in and he’s been great for me, it seems to have worked out pretty well.” (Evening News)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Dundee United midfielder Scott Fraser has rubbished rumours suggesting he wants to quit Tannadice

• Andy Shinnie has revealed he pushed for a recall clause to be removed from his loan deal with Hibs - to ensure he got as much game time as possible

• Scott Brown has hit out at Hamilton’s artificial pitch ahead of Celtic’s clash with Accies this afternoon