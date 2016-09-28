Rumour Mill: Mark Warburton SFA charge | Aberdeen-Rangers ref given Europa tie | Brendan Rodgers’ mistake

Mark Warburton could be punished for his post-match rant at referee John Beaton, the very same official will take charge of Austria Vienna-Viktoria Plzen match in the Europa League tomorrow, and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers admits he may have dropped Craig Gordon too soon from starting XI

Warburton to face SFA charge

Mark Warburton could be charged by the SFA after it was revealed by the Daily Record that referee John Beaton included the Rangers manager’s post-match rant in his official report.

Warburton was furious with Beaton’s decision to blow for a foul when James Tavernier tackled Jonny Hayes, leading to James Maddison’s winning free-kick. (Daily Record)

Sam Allardyce exits England

Sam Allardyce’s England reign has come to an end after just 67 days. Allardyce, who has led the national side for just one match, was filmed by the Daily Telegraph as part of its investigation into alleged corruption in football. He has left his post “by mutual consent”, the FA said in a statement on Tuesday evening. (The Scotsman)

I may have dropped Gordon too soon - Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted he may have made an error by dropping Craig Gordon from his team last month as the Scotland international goalkeeper prepares to make his Champions League group stage debut against Manchester City tonight. Gordon lost his place in the Celtic side last month, shortly after Rodgers signed Dutch veteran Dorus de Vries, who previously played under him for Swansea City. (The Scotsman)

Celtic must ignore financial gulf - Brown

Ahead of their Champions League clash with Manchester City, Scott Brown insists the rest of his Celtic team-mates must ignore the financial gulf between the clubs.

Manchester City’s squad costs a combined £500m, while Celtic’s total is just short of £20m. However, Brown believes Celtic can level the playing field if they show greater belief than what was on display against Barcelona in the first match. (Daily Record)

Mark Warburton outsider to become next England boss

High street bookmakers William Hill have priced Rangers boss Mark Warburton as low as 20/1 to become the next manager of England.

Sam Allardyce left the position last night after it emerged he’d made some inflammatory comments to undercover journalists. (Various)

Graeme Shinnie ‘deserves Scotland call’

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes believes Scotland should select Graeme Shinnie for the upcoming international double-header against Lithuania and Slovakia.

The left back, who can also operate in centre midfield, has been in terrific form since signing for Aberdeen at the beginning of last season, but has often been overlooked for Scotland. (Press and Journal)

John Beaton receives Europa League tie

Scottish referee John Beaton will take charge of a Europa League tie tomorrow night, just days after incensing Rangers boss Mark Warburton.

The whistler bore of the brunt of Warburton’s fury after giving a last-minute free-kick that led to Aberdeen’s winning goal. He’ll be in charge of Austria Vienna v Viktoria Plzen tomorrow night. (Various)

Guardiola relishing Scottish test

Pep Guardiola’s football odyssey has taken him to many places. But never Scotland for a competitive match, he noted yesterday. This country was where the Guardiola era at Barcelona began, at the club’s summer training camp in St Andrews in 2008.

From there they set out to play a friendly across the Tay v Dundee United and then further south against Hibernian. But Guardiola accepts that neither Tannadice nor even the larger Murrayfield, where the clash with Hibs was staged, can prepare him for what to expect tonight at Celtic Park. (The Scotsman)

Signs of Rangers progress - Warburton

Mark Warburton has called on fans to be patient with the current Rangers side, insisting the players will begin banging in the goals soon enough.

Rangers currently have the worst shooting accuracy in the top flight but, buoyed by the clinical display against Queen of the South in the Betfred Cup, Warburton sees signs of progress. (The Herald)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Billy Davies will not become new boss of St Mirren after the former Nottingham Forest and Motherwell manager halted talks with the Paisley club. (BBC)

• Dundee fans deserve better than what the current team are showing, according to midfielder Nicky Low (Evening Telegraph)

• Raith Rovers boss Gary Locke has banned his players from using mobile phones during breakfast and lunch at the training ground. (Capital City Press)

• Neil Warnock rules himself out of running for the St Mirren job after it was reported he was due to meet club’s board (Daily Record)

