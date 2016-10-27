Rumour Mill: Manchester United eye Dembele | Wigan want Warburton | Hearts have to be ‘horrible’

Manchester United send a scout to Dingwall to watch Celtic striker Moussa Dembele; Rangers boss Mark Warburton is a contender for the Wigan job and Robbie Neilson urges his Hearts players to do the dirty work

Manchester United run rule over Moussa Dembele

Manchester United despatched a scout to Dingwall to watch Celtic striker Moussa Dembele. The prolific striker was restricted to a substitute’s role against Ross County but came off the bench in the second half and scored his 15th goal of the season with the last kick of the game. (Daily Record, Daily Mail)

Mark Warburton is a contender for Wigan job

Rangers boss Mark Warburton has emerged as a top contender for the Wigan job. The English Championship side are looking for a new manager after sacking Gary Caldwell and Wigan chairman David Sharpe is an admirer of Warburton. (The Sun)

Hearts have to be horrible, says Neilson

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson is urging his players to discover their “horrible” side following the 2-0 defeat by Kilmarnock. Neilson praised his players for “some fantastic football” but told them they need to be “horrible to play against”. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Craig Gordon and Leigh Griffiths ‘should have been sent off’

Ross County manager Jim McIntyre believes Celtic keeper Craig Gordon and striker Leigh Griffiths should have been sent off in Dingwall. Gordon’s high challenge on Liam Boyce would have earned him a red card had he been an outfield player, said McIntyre, who also believes Griffiths deserved a second yellow for a skirmish with County’s Andrew Davies. (Various)

We must look after Karamoko Dembele, says former Celtic striker

Former Celtic striker George McCluskey says 13-year-old Karamoko Dembele must be looked after properly. McCluskey worked with Islam Feruz as a kid and doesn’t want Demebele to fall by the wayside like the Chelsea player has. (Record)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Mali want Celtic striker Moussa Demeble to ditch France and play for them (Record)

• Charlie Adam is officially the slowest player in the English Premier League (Times)

• FA chief Martin Glenn confirms England are looking at Celtic kid Karamoko Dembele (Various)

